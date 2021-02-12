Aziyo Biologics Inc., a regenerative medicine company headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., has completed product design for Cangaroo with antibiotics, the next generation of its Cangaroo Envelope, a biological envelope that forms a natural, systematically vascularized pocket for holding implantable electronic devices. The new product design includes the safety and performance of the Cangaroo tissue technology enhanced with the antibiotics rifampin and minocycline intended to reduce the potential risk of postoperative infections.

Clearpoint Neuro Inc., of Irvine, Calif., reported a multi-product joint development and option agreement with Salt Lake City-based Blackrock Microsystems LLC. Blackrock specializes in implantable electrode arrays, most notably the Utah Array, capable of measuring individual neuronal activity.

San Diego-based diabetes solutions company Dexcom Inc. reported the launch of Dexcom Ventures. The inaugural fund will seek to identify and invest in opportunities to supplement growth in the core business and advance the development of adjacent technologies for the future.

Dublin-based Mallinckrodt plc said the U.S. FDA has informed the company that it is deferring action on its biologics license application for Stratagraft, an investigational allogeneic cellularized scaffold product in development for the treatment of adult patients with deep partial-thickness burns. The deferral is due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, which are delaying a required manufacturing site inspection.

Phoenix-based Mrs Allergy reported the availability of Clarity Coviblock Covid19 IgM/IgG Antibody tests for point-of-care applications, including the possibility of vaccine priority and verification. Coviblock is a CLIA-waived rapid diagnostic test authorized by the U.S. FDA for emergency use.

San Francisco-based Nex Cubed, an early-stage innovation and startup accelerator, has partnered with the government of Canada to launch the SoCal Tech Highway Digital Health Program to support Canadian digital health startups who are interested in expanding their business to the U.S. market.

Picosun Oy, of Espoo, Finland, said its Agile Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) thin film coating materials have demonstrated notable aseptic properties. The ALD coatings were characterized by an independent third-party laboratory according to ISO 22196:2011 antimicrobial standard and ANSI/AAMI ST72:2019 bacterial endotoxin standards.

Sharecare, an Atlanta-based digital health company, and Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp., of New York, have entered a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the new company will become Sharecare Inc. and be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SHCR. The transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of Falcon's $345 million of cash in trust (assuming no redemptions) supported by a $425 million fully committed private investment in public equity (PIPE) at $10.00 per share and an investment from Anthem Inc. Falcon is expected to own approximately 20% of the new company inclusive of the PIPE investors, which include Koch Strategic Platforms, Baron Capital Group, Eldridge, Woodline Partners LP and Digital Alpha. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Sharecare and Falcon, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of Falcon stockholder approval and other closing requirements.

Spineway SA, of Écully, France, reported the first surgery in Thailand with its Mont Blanc 3D+ instrumentation, as well as the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement for the marketing of its products within the main health care centers in Malaysia.