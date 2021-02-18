|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc., of Burlington, Mass.
|FX-201
|IL-1Ra gene modulator
|Knee osteoarthritis
|Trial to advance into high-dose cohort following review by independent data monitoring committee of middle dose safety data; trial also expanded to include up to 20 additional participants in both low and mid-dose groups
|Ultimovacs ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|TENDU-1
|Tetanus-epitope targeting vaccine
|Relapsed prostate cancer
|First participant dosed; efficacy endpoints include immunological responses such as activation of T cells and antitumor activity; first interim safety data expected by year-end 2021
|Vtv Therapeutics Inc., of High Point, N.C.
|HPP-737
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Psoriasis
|Trial initiated in healthy adults to determine maximum tolerated dose; study expected to finish in second quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|Devonian Health Group Inc., of Quebec City
|Thykamine (PUR-0110)
|IL-1 beta/TNF alpha ligand modulator
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Administered at 0.1%, study drug showed improvement vs. placebo on primary endpoint of IGA at all measured time lines (week 1: p=0.006; week 2: p<0.001; week 3: p<0.001; week 4: p=0.002) and, at doses of 0.05% and 0.1%, achieved statistically significant differences vs. placebo in key secondary efficacy endpoint of body surface area after 2 weeks (p=0.036 and p=0.001, respectively), 3 weeks (p=0.02 and 0.002) and 4 weeks (p=0.04 and p=0.004)
|Helix Biopharma Corp., of Richmond Hill, Ontario
|L-DOS47
|Immunoconjugate
|Lung adenocarcinoma
|Study testing combination with vinorelbine/cisplatin suspended; study halted due to other budgetary priorities
|Helsinn Group, of Lugano, Switzerland
|Valchlor (mechlorethamine hydrochloride topical gel)
|Nitrogen mustard cytotoxic agent
|Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
|Analysis of pivotal study data, published in Clinical Lymphoma Myeloma and Leukemia, showed by-time post-hoc analyses of clinical response complemented traditional overall response rate analysis, showing improved response rates over time during 12-month treatment period; prespecified analysis, published in Journal of Investigative Dermatology, showed bioanalytic testing indicated lack of systemic absorption of study drug in plasma samples from pivotal study
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838 (vidofludimus)
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|Primary sclerosing cholangitis
|Per protocol (PP) population (n=11) showed statistically significant decrease in ALP levels (p=0.041) after 24 weeks of treatment (30 mg once daily) compared to baseline; 3 of 11 PP participants (27.3%) achieved primary outcome measure of reduction of ALP at week 24 >/= 25%, compared to baseline, and AST increase at week 24 of no more than 33% vs. baseline
|Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|KHK-4083
|OX40 ligand inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|Study in 274 participants met primary endpoint; all cohorts achieved statistically significant superiority to placebo in EASI percentage change from baseline at 16 weeks
|Nordic Nanovector ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan)
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD20 stimulator; CD37 antagonist
|Follicular lymphoma
|Ongoing phase IIb Paradigme trial in third-line relapsed/refractory disease showed improved recruitment rate, with 73 people enrolled as of Feb. 17, 2021; following discussions with FDA and internal review, data set to support regulatory filing expected to be achieved with target population of 120 vs. initial target of 130; top-line data still expected in second half of 2021
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich.
|Nyxol (phentolamine mesylate eye drops)
|Alpha 1/alpha 2 adrenoceptor antagonist
|Presbyopia
|First of about 152 participants enrolled in Vega-1 trial evaluating study drug dosed at 0.75% in combination with low dose (0.4%) pilocarpine; primary endpoint is percentage with at least 3 lines (15 letters or >) improvement in binocular distance corrected near visual acuity on standard near vision eye chart in daytime lighting
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2 (Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine)
|RNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|First participants dosed in phase II/III study testing safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of vaccine in preventing COVID-19 in healthy pregnant women 18 and older
|Vtv Therapeutics Inc., of High Point, N.C.
|HPP-737
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|Partner Newsoara Biopharma Co. Ltd. advanced agent into study in China
|Phase III
|Dermavant Sciences Inc., of Long Beach, Calif., subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Tapinarof
|Aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulator
|Plaque psoriasis
|Interim analysis showed 57.3% (298/520) who entered long-term open-label safety study, Psoaring 3, with PGA score ≥ 2 achieved PGA score of 0 or 1, suggesting increased therapeutic effect beyond 12-week treatment periods in pivotal Psoaring 1 and 2 studies; 39.2% (299/763) included in interim analysis achieved complete disease clearance (PGA score = 0); discontinuation rate at interim analysis due to adverse events was 5.8%, consistent with other pivotal trials
