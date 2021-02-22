|Company
|India Globalization Capital Inc., of
|IGC-AD1
|Cannabinoid-based drug
|Alzheimer's disease
|First 3 levels of dosing completed
|Mediwound Ltd., of Yavne, Israel
|MWPC-005
|Concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain
|Non-melanoma skin cancer
|Clinical program launched
|Phase II
|Bionomics Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia
|BNC-210
|Negative allosteric modulator of the alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor
|Post-traumatic stress disorder
|Oral tablet formulation (900 mg given twice daily) exceeded blood exposure projected for upcoming phase II study
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Namodenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor binder
|Liver cancer
|Overall survival of nearly 4 years in 2 patients with disappearance of ascites, normal liver function and good quality of life
|Cartesian Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Descartes-11
|MRNA CAR T-cell therapy
|Multiple myeloma
|Trial initiated
|Gannex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-41
|Selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Results in overweight and obese subjects with elevated LDL-C suggest that, over 28 days of oral doses, subjects demonstrated sustainable, clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in LDL-C, triglyceride and total cholesterol vs. placebo; HDL-C remained relatively unchanged
|Immunicum AB, of Stockholm
|Ilixadencel
|Off-the-shelf cell-based cancer immunotherapy
|Metastatic renal cell carcinoma
|Updated survival data from Mereca trial testing combination with sunitinib in first-line treatment of newly diagnosed patients showed median overall survival not reached at 35.6 months for the combo group vs. 25.3 months for the sunitinib control group; proportion of patients alive was 41% (23/56) in combo group, compared to 30% (9/30) in control group
|Ipsen SA, of Paris
|Lanreotide autogel
|Long-acting somatostatin analogue
|Neuroendocrine tumors
|Quality of life (QoL) data from Clarinet Forte study showed no deterioration of QoL with no substantial deviation from baseline prior to treatment; additional pharmacokinetic (PK) analyses of increased dosing regimen showed PK increased in proportional manner and no increase in rates of glycoregulation, cholelithiasis or hypertension in patients with increased lanreotide autogel exposure was observed
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Initiated new study of 720 volunteers, 18 and older, to select appropriate antigen dosage for phase III evaluation
|Phase III
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Upadacitinib
|Oral JAK inhibitor
|Ulcerative colitis
|U-Accomplish induction study met primary endpoint of clinical remission, per Adapted Mayo Score and all ranked secondary endpoint; 33% of patients on upadacitinib achieved clinical remission at week 8 vs. 4% of patients on placebo (p<0.001)
|Italfarmaco Group, of Milan, Italy
|Givinostat
|HDAC inhibitor
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Ongoing, long-term phase II extension study continue to show delay in disease progression in boys at 7-year follow-up period; yearly rate of change of respiratory parameters such as Forced Vital Capacity % Predicted and Peak Expiratory Flow % predicted is -1.7% and 0% in contrast to the 4 to 6% yearly rate of decline in those parameters as demonstrated in natural history studies
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Proxalutamide
|Androgen receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Completed recruitment of 588 hospitalized patients in Brazil; data expected to be available in March 2021
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|Recombinant protein-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|Completed enrollment in Prevent-19 pivotal study in U.S. and Mexico
|Otonomy Inc., of San Diego
|Otividex
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Ménière’s disease
|Trial did not achieve primary endpoint, defined as count of definitive vertigo days in month 3 vs. placebo for intent-to-treat population (p=0.312) using Negative Binomial Model; analysis did achieve statistical significance for per-protocol population (p=0.031)
|Valneva SE, of Saint-Herblain, France
|VLA-1553
|Live-attenuated, single-dose vaccine
|Chikungunya
|Initiated clinical lot-to-lot consistency trial to run in parallel to ongoing pivotal phase III study
|VBL Therapeutics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|VB-111
|Anticancer gene therapy agent
|Recurrent ovarian cancer
|Independent data safety monitoring board found no safety issues in its preplanned review of the ongoing Oval study and recommended its continuation as planned
