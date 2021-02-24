|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Locus Biosciences Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.
|LBP-EC01
|CRISPR-Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage targeting Escherichia coli
|Urinary tract infections
|Study met all of its primary and secondary endpoints
|Longeveron Inc., of Miami
|Lomecel-B
|Allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell product
|Hypoplastic left heart syndrome
|Treatment was well-tolerated, with no major cardiac events, and no serious adverse events related to the therapy; full results expected in the 2Q2021; plans to start a phase II study in the 3Q2021
|Marinomed Biotech AG, of Vienna
|Carragelose
|Iota-/kappa-carrageenan lozenges
|Rhinovirus infection prophylaxis
|Carragelose concentration in subjects' saliva was 668 μg/ml, substantially above the 5 μg/ml required to neutralize 90% (IC90) of HRV1a and HRV8 rhinoviruses; concentration of carragelose in the saliva surpassed the IC90 for SARS-CoV-2; the saliva from subjects had antiviral efficacy against HRV-1a and HRV-8, Coronavirus OC43, Influenza A nH1N1 2009 and Coxsackie virus A10
|Nanoform Finland plc, of Helsinki
|Piroxicam
|Nanoformed oral immediate release tablet
|Arthritis
|In healthy subjects, 20 mg of nanoformed piroxicam had equal absorption performance compared to 20 mg of Brexidol (piroxicam, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.); standard deviation of absorption of the nanoformed formulation was lower than that of Brexidol or Felden (piroxicam, Pfizer Inc.)
|Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., Houston
|Seclidemstat
|Lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 inhibitor
|Relapsed and refractory Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas
|Started the expansion stage of the phase I/II study that includes up to 20 Ewing sarcoma patients treated with seclidemstat plus topotecan and cyclophosphamide and a second arm of up to 30 patients with Ewing-related sarcomas treated with seclidemstat; data expected towards the end of 2021 and into 2022
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|TAK-019/NVX-CoV2373
|Recombinant protein-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|First of up to 200 subjects treated in the phase I/II immunogenicity and safety study; data expected in the 2H2021
|Phase II
|Akero Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Efruxifermin
|FGF21 mimic
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Screened first patient for the phase IIb Harmony study comparing 2 dose levels of efruxifermin to placebo; primary endpoint for the trial is fibrosis regression at 24 weeks; top-line data expected in the 2H2022
|Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|TXA-127
|Angiotensin II receptor modulator
|COVID-19
|Started study at the Rambam Medical Health Care Campus and Ziv Medical Center; study expected to be completed within 4 months
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor
|Zyesami (Aviptadil, RLF-100)
|Adrenergic receptor antagonist; VIP receptor agonist
|Respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19
|In the phase IIb/III study, Zyesami produced a 35% higher likelihood of recovery from respiratory failure with continued survival compared to placebo (p=0.08); patients treated with drug were 46% more likely to recover and return home before day 28 (p=0.058); at day 28, median time to recovery and hospital discharge was 10 days better for Zyesami compared to placebo (p<0.006)
|Theralase Technologies Inc., of Toronto
|TLD-1433
|Light-activated photo dynamic compound
|Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive or intolerant to Bacillus Calmette Guerin
|University of Wisconsin Health-Madison received site institutional review board approval to join the ongoing phase II study that has enrolled 15 patients to date; goal is to enroll 25 total patients in early 2021 and approximately 75-100 additional patients in 2021/2022
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|TD-0903
|JAK inhibitor
|Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who require oxygen
|All-cause mortality by day 28 was 17% for the 1-mg dose, 0% for 3-mg and 10-mg doses and 33% for placebo (6 patients in each group); clinical status worsening during the 7-day treatment was 0% for all doses compared to 50% for placebo; mean days to hospital discharge was 18.8, 15.3, 15.2 and 22.5 for the 1-mg, 3-mg, 10-mg doses and placebo, respectively
|Phase III
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3
|Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
|Finalized protocols for the Shore and Coast studies; 990-patient Shore study will compare OPT-302 and Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) every 4 weeks to OPT-302 every 8 weeks (after loading doses) and Lucentis every 4 weeks to the control group of Lucentis every 4 weeks; 990-patient Coast study will compare OPT-302 every 4 weeks plus Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) every 8 weeks (after loading doses) to OPT-302 and Eylea every 8 weeks (after loading doses) to the control of Eylea every 8 weeks (after loading doses); primary endpoint for both trials is the mean change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity from baseline to week 52
|Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc., of Princeton, N.J., and Click Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|CT-152
|Digital therapeutics
|Major depressive disorder
|Started the fully-remote study of up to 540 patients; 10-week study will measure the change from baseline in the Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale total score
|Regentree LLC, a joint venture of Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md., and Gtreebnt Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, South Korea
|RGN-259
|Thymosin beta 4 ligand
|Dry eye syndrome
|Database locked for the Arise-3 study
