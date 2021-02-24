ACLA sees need for clarification of test coverage

The American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) said in a Feb. 22 letter to the White House that it seeks assurance that the administration will implement a Jan. 21 executive order (EO) that establishes a pandemic testing board and ensures a sustainable public work force for the COVID-19 pandemic and other biological threats. ACLA said the EO addresses “the critical need to clarify coverage requirements for testing and replenish the fund that covers the cost of COVID testing for uninsured Americans.” The group said that uncertainty about coverage and costs has created a series of “unnecessary barriers for many patients to access COVID-19 testing,” adding that a tri-agency guidance issued in June 2020 exacerbated the issues surrounding coverage and reimbursement. Member labs are still seeing denials of claims, and a recent survey of a subset of ACLA members indicates that more than 1 million claims have been denied since June 2020. That snapshot represents “just the tip of the iceberg,” ACLA said, adding that the uncertainty undermines the effort to return workers to their jobs and students to schools.

MITA seeks transparency at USPSTF

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) said in a Feb. 24 statement that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force should adopt an open and transparent approach to development of methodologies that will be used to develop new breast cancer screening guidelines. The task force’s draft research plan will examine the comparative effectiveness of several imaging modalities on disease-specific and all-cause mortality, but MITA urged the task force to take into consideration one more professional society guidelines, including those published by the American College of Radiology. MITA executive director Patrick Hope said, “through flexibility, transparency, and a thorough analysis of existing research and guidance on breast cancer screening, we believe the task force can develop a research framework that ensures a holistic, patient-centered breast cancer screening recommendation that improves public health outcomes for all American women.”

NIH eyes license for cancer therapy

The U.S. National Institutes of Health said it is considering a grant of exclusive license to Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., for patents related to engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for cancer therapy. The patents have been filed and/or granted in a number of jurisdictions, including the U.S., China, Canada, Australia and the EU, and the scope of practice of the patents is global. The cancers of interest are those of the lung, breast and bladder, along with melanoma and human papillomavirus-positive cancers.

GAO says federal agencies falling short on recommendations

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said it has issued 16 recommendations offered in five comprehensive reports that are intended to improve federal government operations related to public health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that federal agencies have adopted only one of those recommendations. Among these was a January 2021 recommendation that the Department of Health and Human Services develop and make available a national testing strategy, a recommendation which HHS said would be difficult to fulfill, given that such a plan might be obsolete before it could be implemented. The FDA has complied with the recommendation to work with sponsors to release scientific review data from applications for therapeutic products and vaccines, but HHS is said to have declined to respond to a recommendation that it publish a national vaccination plan. HHS also generally disagreed with the GAO recommendations regarding development of specific plans for distribution of supplies and equipment related to the pandemic.

TGA updates guidance for risks in drugs and devices

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) released version 5.0 of a guidance outlining the approach the agency uses in identifying and managing the risks associated with drugs and devices. The guidance, which provides an overview of the TGA’s monitoring, compliance and enforcement efforts, was first issued in 2004, with updates released three times in 2011. The latest version – the first in nearly 10 years – is both a rewrite and an update, according to the agency.