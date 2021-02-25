|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|AV-COVID-19
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events; treated individuals produced antibodies
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|AdCOVID
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial begun
|Celsion Corp., of Lawrenceville, N.J.
|GEN-1
|IL-12 immunotherapy
|Ovarian cancer
|One-third of 110 patients enrolled; 27 have had debulking surgery; 12 of 15, or 80%, of patients treated with GEN-1 had a R0 resection, which indicates a microscopically margin-negative complete resection in which no gross or microscopic tumor remains in the tumor bed
|Compugen Ltd., of Holon, Israel
|COM-701
|PVRG immune checkpoint inhibitor
|Ovarian, breast, endometrial and microsatellite-stable colorectal cancers
|In 15 patients with a median of 5 prior anticancer therapies (range of 2-10), COM-701 in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) was well-tolerated with no reported dose-limiting toxicities up to the fifth and final dose cohort of 20 mg/kg and Opdivo 480 mg, both I.V. Q4 weeks
|Kronos Bio Inc., of San Mateo, Calif.
|KB-0742
|Cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor
|Myc-amplified solid tumors
|First patient dosed
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2)
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial begun in order to understand the effect of a booster on immunity against COVID-19 caused by the circulating and potential newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
|Phase II
|Bioage Labs Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|BGE-117
|HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor
|Anemia
|Initiated phase IIa study in Australia for unexplained anemia of aging in 166 participants 65 and older; primary efficacy endpoints are hemoglobin levels and patient-reported scores on FACIT-F scale; top-line results expected in first half of 2022
|Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc., of New Haven, Conn.
|BXCL-501 (dexmedetomidine, sublingual)
|Alpha-2a receptor agonist
|Agitation
|Initiated Placidity trial in adults in ICU with delirium-related agitation, expecting to randomize 20 into each ascending-dose cohort (starting doses of 120 ug, 180 ug, 240 ug or 300 ug) or matching placebos to determine optimal starting dose; primary endpoint is reduction in agitation measured by at least 2-point drop in RASS 2 hours post administration; top-line results expected in first quarter of 2022
|Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Idecabtagene vicleucel (BB-2121)
|BCMA-directed CAR T-cell immunotherapy
|Multiple myeloma
|The New England Journal of Medicine published data from pivotal Karmma study, which met primary endpoint of overall response and key secondary endpoint of complete response in adults with relapsed/refractory disease following at least 3 prior therapies
|Chimerix Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|DSTAT (dociparstat)
|Glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin
|COVID-19 infection
|In first cohort in phase II/III study of 12 people hospitalized with infection and acute lung injury, with primary endpoint of survival without need for mechanical ventilation through day 28, 1 person on study drug was ventilated and recovered but no deaths were reported in DSTAT arm; 2 on placebo progressed to ventilation and died
|Clene Inc., of Salt Lake City
|CNM-Au8
|Bioenergetic nanocatalyst
|Multiple sclerosis
|Wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc. presented blinded interim data from Visionary-MS study showing increasing mean improvements in overall MSFC scores and in 4 MSFC subscales (low contrast letter acuity, symbol digit modalities test, 9-hole peg test and timed 25-foot walk) vs. comparator group (mixed-effects model; p<0.0001 vs. baseline) and updated interim data from ongoing Repair-MS study showing CNS target engagement, with catalytic bioenergetic improvements in NAD+/NADH ratio and adenosine triphosphate levels
|CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|Berubicin
|Topoisomerase II inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|Adaptive, potentially pivotal trial on schedule to begin enrollment in March 2021; primary endpoint is overall survival
|Entera Bio Ltd., of Jerusalem
|EB-612 (teriparatide)
|Parathyroid hormone receptor agonist
|Hypoparathyroidism
|Results of previously completed phase IIa study, which met primary and secondary endpoints, published in Journal of Bone and Mineral Research
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Otilimab
|GM-CSF receptor modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|On primary endpoint of proportion of participants of all ages (n=806) alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days after treatment with study drug + standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone, Oscar study showed treatment difference of 5.3% but missed statistical significance; pre-planned efficacy analysis in those 70 and older (n=180) showed 65.1% on study drug met primary endpoint vs. 45.9% on SOC alone (nominal p=0.009); mortality analysis up to day 60 showed treatment difference of 14.4% favoring otilimab in people 70 and older (nominal p=0.040); GSK amending study to expand older cohort
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc. of Boston
|Karxt (xanomeline + trospium chloride)
|Dual muscarinic M1/M4 receptor agonist
|Schizophrenia
|The New England Journal of Medicine published data from Emergent-1 trial that showed statistically significant improvements in primary and key secondary efficacy measures vs. placebo
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Evrysdi (risdiplam)
|SMN2 gene modulator
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|The New England Journal of Medicine published Firefish part 1 data showing treatment at 12 months helped 90% of infants with SMA survive without permanent ventilation and 33% sit without support
|Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.,
|Mirdametinib
|Dual MEK-1/MEK-2 protein kinase inhibitor
|NF1-associated plexiform neurofibroma
|Interim data from first 20 adults in phase IIb Reneu trial showed 10/20 achieved objective response, 16/20 remained on study and median time on treatment was 10.1 cycles (about 10 months); trial reached about 70% of target enrollment of 100 participants, with full enrollment expected in second half of 2021
|Stero Biotechs Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Cannabidiol-steroid formulation
|Small molecule
|COVID-19 infection
|11 of planned enrollment of up to 20 participants recruited to date to assess benefits in people with infection resulting in severe acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Viela Bio Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon)
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 inhibitor
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Data from open-label extension (n=216) of pivotal N-Momentum trial showed reduction of attacks was sustained for duration of 4-year observation period, with 2 participants on therapy for >4 years
|Phase III
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|AD-04 (repurposed ondansetron)
|5-HT 3 receptor antagonist
|Alcohol use disorder
|Pivotal Onward trial reached 50% enrollment, with 86% retention rate
|Aimmune Therapeutics, a unit of Société des Produits Nestlé SA, of Vevey, Switzerland
|Palforzia
|Peanut (arachis hypogaea) allergen powder-dnfp
|Peanut allergy
|Pooled data from the Palisade, Ramses and Artemis and 3 open-label extension studies showed 3 out of 4 patients were able to achieve the 300-mg maintenance dose; over an approximately 3.5-year treatment period, 14 participants (1.2%) experienced a treatment-related severe systemic allergic reaction
|Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization, of Hamilton, Ontario
|[18F]PSMA-1007
|Positron-emitting tomography imaging agent targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen
|Prostate cancer
|First patient dosed in the study that will enroll 100 men with suspected persistent or recurrent prostate cancer based on detectable levels of prostate serum antigen and a negative or equivocal detection of disease by conventional imaging
|I-Mab, of Shanghai
|Eftansomatropin alfa (TJ-101)
|Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone
|Pediatric growth hormone deficiency
|Treated first of 165 patients in the noninferiority Taller study comparing eftansomatropin alfa to Norditropin (somatropin, Novo Nordisk A/S)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Non-hospitalized COVID-19
|Independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment into the placebo group due to clear clinical efficacy on reducing the rate of hospitalization and death with both the 1,200-mg and 2,400-mg doses; study will continue to enroll patients in both dose groups
|Phase IV
|EMD Serono, a unit of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|Mavenclad (cladribine)
|Synthetic purine nucleoside
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|In a retrospective analysis, 12 patients treated with the seasonal influenza vaccine and 3 patients given the varicella zoster virus vaccine while taking Mavenclad developed protective antibodies; in the Clock-MS study, protective antibodies increased 4 weeks after administration of an influenza vaccine in 3 patients studied
