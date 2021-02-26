Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase II

Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, and Arbutus Biopharma Corp., of Warminster, Pa. Vebicorvir + AB-729 Hepatitis B virus core inhibitor + GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic Hepatitis B virus infection Started the 48-week study comparing the 2 drugs plus standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) to each drug individually with a NrtI; primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; secondary endpoint includes reduction of hepatitis B virus (HBV) viral biomarkers such as HBV DNA, HBV pgRNA and HBsAg

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass. Brilacidin Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor Hospitalized COVID-19 Company disclosed details for the ongoing 120-patient study comparing 3 days of treatment with brilacidin to placebo; after an interim review by the data monitoring committee, dosing may be extended to 5 days; primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through day 29; additional endpoints include duration of hospitalization, time to discharge, all-cause mortality, measurement of disease biomarkers and inflammation-related biomarkers, changes to SARS-CoV-2 viral load as well as other measures

Pharvaris NV, of Zug, Switzerland PHVS-416 Bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonist Hereditary angioedema due to C1-inhibitor deficiency type 1 and 2 Treated first of 54 patients in the Rapide-1 study comparing 3 dose levels to placebo; primary endpoint is change of the 3-symptom composite visual analogue scale score from pre-treatment to 4 hours post-treatment

XNK Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm Undisclosed Autologous NK cell-based product Multiple myeloma The investigator-sponsored ISA-HC-NK study will compare the NK cells plus Sarclisa (isatuximab, Sanofi SA) to Sarclisa alone as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation

Phase III

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Tezepelumab Monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin Severe asthma In the Navigator study, tezepelumab plus standard of care (SOC) produced a 56% reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) compared to SOC alone (p<0.001); in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 300 cells/μL, AAER was reduced by 41% (p<0.001); in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 150 cells/μL, AAER was reduced by 39%; in patients with baseline eosinophil counts of 300 cells/μL or greater, AAER was reduced by 70%

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto Bucillamine Xanthine oxidase inhibitor Mild to moderate COVID-19 Plans to expand study from 14 clinical sites to up to 50 sites

Phase IV

Partner Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Leukine (sargramostim) Recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor Hospitalized COVID-19 In the investigator-led Sarpac study, 54% of patients taking sargramostim plus standard of care (SOC) had an improvement in oxygenation of 33% or more from baseline compared to 26% of patients on SOC (p=0.0147)