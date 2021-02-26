|Company
|Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, and Arbutus Biopharma Corp., of Warminster, Pa.
|Vebicorvir + AB-729
|Hepatitis B virus core inhibitor + GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|Started the 48-week study comparing the 2 drugs plus standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) to each drug individually with a NrtI; primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; secondary endpoint includes reduction of hepatitis B virus (HBV) viral biomarkers such as HBV DNA, HBV pgRNA and HBsAg
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Company disclosed details for the ongoing 120-patient study comparing 3 days of treatment with brilacidin to placebo; after an interim review by the data monitoring committee, dosing may be extended to 5 days; primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through day 29; additional endpoints include duration of hospitalization, time to discharge, all-cause mortality, measurement of disease biomarkers and inflammation-related biomarkers, changes to SARS-CoV-2 viral load as well as other measures
|Pharvaris NV, of Zug, Switzerland
|PHVS-416
|Bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonist
|Hereditary angioedema due to C1-inhibitor deficiency type 1 and 2
|Treated first of 54 patients in the Rapide-1 study comparing 3 dose levels to placebo; primary endpoint is change of the 3-symptom composite visual analogue scale score from pre-treatment to 4 hours post-treatment
|XNK Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Undisclosed
|Autologous NK cell-based product
|Multiple myeloma
|The investigator-sponsored ISA-HC-NK study will compare the NK cells plus Sarclisa (isatuximab, Sanofi SA) to Sarclisa alone as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation
|Phase III
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tezepelumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin
|Severe asthma
|In the Navigator study, tezepelumab plus standard of care (SOC) produced a 56% reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) compared to SOC alone (p<0.001); in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 300 cells/μL, AAER was reduced by 41% (p<0.001); in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 150 cells/μL, AAER was reduced by 39%; in patients with baseline eosinophil counts of 300 cells/μL or greater, AAER was reduced by 70%
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Plans to expand study from 14 clinical sites to up to 50 sites
|Phase IV
|Partner Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Leukine (sargramostim)
|Recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|In the investigator-led Sarpac study, 54% of patients taking sargramostim plus standard of care (SOC) had an improvement in oxygenation of 33% or more from baseline compared to 26% of patients on SOC (p=0.0147)
