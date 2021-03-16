Toronto-based 7D Surgical Inc., a company developing advanced optical and machine-vision technologies for surgical navigation, has launched its Flash Navigation system in Germany and Switzerland, with multiple units already placed and over 30 spinal procedures completed since the start of the year. The company’s technology, similar to GPS navigation, creates a 3D image for surgical navigation in seconds, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures.

New York-based Brain Scientific Inc., a neurology-focused medical device and software company, is collaborating on a clinical trial with Jelikalite LLC, a New York-based company developing Cognilum, a noninvasive, wearable, photobiomodulation device to increase the well-being of children living with autism. In the Transcranial Photobiomodulation for Reducing Autism Symptoms in Children trial, brain treatments for children diagnosed with autism will be delivered through Cognilum, while Brain Scientific’s wireless NeuroEEG device monitors brain activity. The aim of the study is to give researchers and clinicians insights into potential new treatment options for reducing symptoms children with autism experience.

Conformis Inc., of Billerica, Mass., reported that an independent, retrospective review of hospital data has concluded that Conformis Itotal knee replacement technology is more cost-effective compared to Zimmer Persona and Stryker Triathlon implants. Expedited surgical time and reduce length of hospital stay resulted in a savings of $1,006 to $1,263 per patient.

San Jose, Calif.-based Brightinsight Inc. reported the launch of the Astrazeneca Amaze Disease Management Platform built on the Brightinsight Platform. The new platform by Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., aims to improve outcomes in patients by providing an end-to-end digital solution closing the gap between patient and providers across multiple chronic conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

Cb Scientific Inc., an Escondido, Calif.-based provider of products and services for the ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring space, reported the addition of three major hospital chains to use remote cardiac monitoring services in Thailand using its My-Cam device and associated cloud-based software portal via its Bangkok-based exclusive distributor, Mango Wellness Co. Ltd.

Elevation Oncology Inc., of New York, reported a collaboration with Fort Myers, Fla.-based Neogenomics Inc. to expand genomic testing for NRG1 fusions in solid tumors to support Elevation’s phase II Crestone study of seribantumab, a fully human IgG2 monoclonal antibody therapy that targets NRG1 fusions.

Fulgent Genetics Inc., of Temple City, Calif., said the CDC has awarded the company a contract to provide genomic sequencing of samples of SARS-CoV-2 on an ongoing basis, leveraging the company’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities. Under the agreement, Fulgent Genetics will sequence the genome of random samples that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Fulgent will leverage its NGS platform and provide sequencing data to the CDC as part of their initiative to conduct a large-scale genomic survey of the virus using random samples from across the U.S.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Grail Inc. is teaming up with Duarte, Calif.-based Accesshope, a wholly owned subsidiary of City of Hope cancer research and treatment center, to optimize the patient and health care provider experience for Galleri, Grail’s multicancer early detection blood test. Under the collaboration, Accesshope will offer Galleri users coordination services during the test experience, including access to a support team for guidance and information. Accesshope also will provide support to physicians as they determine next steps to assess a positive Galleri test result.

Healthtech Solutions Inc., of New York, incorporated a new subsidiary, Revheart Inc., focused on developing a combination stem cell and electromagnetic field therapy for COVID-19-related myocardial damage. In a reverse merger in November 2020, Medi-Scan Inc. shareholders assumed control of Healthtech, a public reporting company that had had no business operations since 2015. Medi-Scan emerged from stealth mode on March 9.

Ixensor Co. Ltd., of Taipei, and Nairobi-based Ilara Health Ltd. joined forces to provide Ixensor’s Pixotest integrated point-of-care diagnostics and Ilara’s Mbali Health platform to facilitate blood testing and patient communication at more than 100 small clinics in Kenya.

Montreal-based Logibec Inc. agreed to purchase the assets of Toronto-headquartered Qoc Health Inc. to add virtual care solutions to its portfolio.

Nuvasive Inc. and the International Spine Study Group Foundation launched two new studies in continuation of the collaboration they established in 2015. A 10-year prospective study evaluating complex spinal deformity treated with minimally invasive surgery will now include physiology measures and laboratory data. Another prospective study will analyze the safety profile, outcomes and implant performance of the Nuvasive Versatie posterior fixation system.

Roche Molecular Systems Inc., of Basel, Switzerland, launched the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Test Set 1 to detect and distinguish the B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants to help monitor their spread and potential impact on diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.

Spectronrx received a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission materials license for its new headquarters in Indianapolis. Spectronrx is a radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing company.

Kansas City, Kan.-based Stella Diagnostics Inc. reported a collaboration with the University of Kansas Medical Center to study the predictability and utility of Stella’s STLA101 panel in Barrett’s esophagus patients.

The U.S. FDA accepted Raleigh, N.C.-based Uvision360 Inc.’s submission for expanded reprocessing procedures for use with the company’s Luminelle Dtx hysteroscopy system. Uvision360 seeks to add new disinfectant and sterilization methods developed by Steris plc, of Mentor, Ohio, to ease adoption of the Luminelle system.