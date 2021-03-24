|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Iomab ACT
|CD45 targeting antibody radiation conjugate
|Relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|Patient enrollment begun
|Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York
|rVA-576 (nomacopan)
|Inhibits C5 complement and leukotriene B4
|Atopic keratoconjunctivitis
|Phase I/II trial terminated early due to disruptions caused by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; decision not related to safety or efficacy concerns
|Assembly Biosciences Inc., of San Francisco
|ABI-M201
|Microbiome-targeted live biotherapeutic
|Mild to moderately active ulcerative colitis
|Sponsor decided to terminate trial
|Hutchmed China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|Surufatinib
|Oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor that selectively inhibits tyrosine kinase activity associated with VEGFR and FGFR
|Solid tumors
|Dosing begun
|Krystal Biotech Inc., of Pittsburgh
|KB-301
|Collagen-rich connective tissue composed primarily of types I and III collagen fibrils
|Aesthetic skin conditions
|2 repeated intradermal injections of KB-301 were well-tolerated and no safety signals were observed
|Nascent Biotech Inc., of San Diego
|Pritumumab
|Vimentin-binding monoclonal antibody
|Brain cancer
|Trial opened
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|PF-07321332
|SARS-CoV2-3CL protease inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Progressing to multiple ascending doses after completing single ascending doses in healthy adults
|Proqr Therapeutics NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|QR-421a
|RNA therapy
|Usher syndrome
|Results from preplanned analysis of phase I/II Stellar trial in patients with Usher syndrome and nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa due to USH2A exon 13 mutations showed benefit on multiple measures of vision that moved in concordance, including visual acuity, visual fields and optical coherence tomography retinal imaging, after a single dose; company plans 2 pivotal trials by year-end
|Theratechnologies Inc., of Montreal
|TH-1902
|Peptide-drug conjugate
|Sortilin-positive solid tumors
|First patient dosed
|Phase II
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Derazantinib
|Oral small-molecule FGFR inhibitor
|Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
|Results of preplanned interim analysis in cohort 2 of Fides-01 study in patients with inoperable or advanced disease showed data met prespecified threshold for study to proceed to next stage as planned; criterion that at least 8 of 14 evaluable patients met primary endpoint of progression-free survival of at least 3 months was achieved
|Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Nurown
|Neurotrophic factor-producing stem cells
|Progressive multiple sclerosis
|Top-line data showed study achieved primary endpoint of safety, with improvements observed in secondary endpoints spanning neurologic function, cognition and biomarkers; prespecified 25% improvements in the timed 25-foot walk and 9-hole peg test from baseline to 28 weeks were observed in 14% and 13% of Nurown-treated patients, respectively, vs. 0% of prespecified matched historical controls in the CLIMB registry; 38% of treated patients showed at least a 10-point improvement in the 12-item MS Walking Scale from baseline to week 28; 47% showed at least an 8-letter improvement across 28 weeks in the low contrast letter acuity test, and 67% showed at least a 3-point improvement in the symbol digit modality test
|Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Chengdu, China, and Dynavax Technologies Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with CpG 1018 plus alum
|COVID-19
|Dosed first participants in Spectra phase II/II trial testing 2-dose regimen given 21 days apart; study is expected to enroll 22,000+ adult and elderly participants at multiple sites across Latin America, Asia, Europe and Africa; interim analysis expected in the middle of 2021, depending on trial enrollment and occurrence of COVID-19 cases in the study
|Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif.
|DUR-928
|Endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator
|COVID-19
|Terminated study testing treatment of acute organ failure in subjects infected with SARS-CoV-2 due to low enrollment
|Daré Bioscience Inc., of San Diego, and Strategic Science & Technologies LLC (SST), of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sildenafil citrate cream
|PDE5 inhibitor
|Female sexual arousal disorder
|Initiated phase IIb Respond study in pre- and peri-menopausal women; primary endpoint is improvement in localized genital sensations of arousal and reduction in distress related to condition; top-line data targeted for year-end 2021
|Partner Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Leukine (sargramostim)
|Yeast-derived rhuGM-CSF
|Alzheimer's disease
|Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions published results from investigator-initiated study in people with mild to moderate disease that showed cognitive measures of memory improved compared to baseline by almost 2 points in 30-point MMSE (p=0.0074); after 3 weeks of treatment, Leukine-treated participants outperformed those who received placebo (p=0.0370)
|Phase III
|Eirgenix Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan
|EG-12014 (trastuzumab biosimilar)
|Erbb2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|Trial met primary endpoint, showing equivalent efficacy to Herceptin (Roche Holding AG/Genentech Inc.) in pathologic complete response; preparations to begin for submissions of BLA to FDA, MAA to EMA and NDA to TFDA
|Guerbet SA, of Villepinte, France
|Gadopiclenol
|MRI imaging agent
|Cancer
|2 studies enrolling combined 560 participants met primary endpoints, showing diagnostic benefit at 0.05 mmol/kg during MRI based on superiority of exam vs. exam with no contrast agent and noninferiority to gadobutrol at 0.1 mmol/kg to visualize and detect lesions in CNS and other body areas
|Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Relugolix + estradiol + norethindrone acetate
|GNRH receptor antagonist + estradiol agonist + progesterone receptor agonist
|Uterine fibroids
|Liberty randomized withdrawal study assessing treatment for up to 2 years met primary endpoint, with 78.4% of women who continued on combination therapy achieving sustained responder rate of menstrual blood loss < 80 mL through week 76 vs. 15.1% who discontinued treatment and initiated placebo at week 52 (p<0.0001); all 3 key secondary endpoints also met
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Semaglutide (subcutaneous)
|GLP1 receptor agonist
|Obesity
|Journal of the American Medical Association published findings from phase IIIa Step trial showing people dosed once-weekly at 2.4 mg following 20-week run-in had statistically significant additional mean weight loss of 7.9% to week 68 vs. those switched to placebo following run-in, who regained 6.9% for estimated treatment difference of -14.8% (p<0.0001); those on semaglutide 2.4 mg throughout 68-week trial achieved weight loss of 17.4%
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine (repurposed formulation)
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial expanding to up to 50 U.S. sites and on track to meet planned enrollment goal of 1,000 participants in second quarter of 2021; no serious adverse events or safety concerns to date
Notes
