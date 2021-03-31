|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York
|ALS-4
|Targets antimicrobial resistant properties of Staphylococcus aureus
|Infections
|First subject dosed
|Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Itolizumab
|Monoclonal antibody selectively targeting the CD6-ALCAM pathway
|Systemic lupus erythematosus
|Drug was safe and well-tolerated; demonstrated a dose-dependent reduction of cell surface CD6 expression on effector T cells
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc., of Burlington, Mass.
|FX-301
|NaV1.7 inhibitor
|Post-operative pain
|First subject dosed
|Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin
|COVID-19
|Top-line results from phase I/II study showed 11 of 12 patients recovered following receipt of treatment; 7 were discharged from the hospital at or before day 5 post-treatment and the remaining 4 were discharged by day 9; following the infusion, anti-SARS CoV-2 IgG levels in the plasma of all patients increased; effect of the treatment on neutralization activity is being further analyzed, however, preliminary results demonstrated the IgG level increase was associated with enhanced neutralization activity
|Nascent Biotech Inc., of San Diego
|Pritumumab
|Monoclonal antibody
|Brain cancer
|Initial dosing started
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Top-line data from phase IIb part of phase IIb/III trial showed, at day 15, there was 0% mortality in 20-mg dose vs. 3.3% mortality rate in untreated control arm (p=0.18); of patients with low blood oxygen level (SpO2 <94%), 100% in 20 mg-dose arm returned to normal levels of oxygen at day 4 vs. day 9 for patients in untreated arm (p=0.061); strong trend to less time spent in the ICU in the overall study (p=0.0315); power calculations for phase III projects 1,900 patients required for mortality endpoint or 450 patients required for blood oxygen level endpoint
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|Anavex-2-73 (blarcamesine)
|Muscarinic M1 receptor modulator; opioid receptor sigma agonist 1
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Independent data safety monitoring board for phase IIb/III trial completed preplanned review of interim safety data and recommended studies continue without modification
|Athersys Inc., of Cleveland, and Healios K.K., of Tokyo
|Multistem (invimestrocel)
|Cell therapy
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by pneumonia
|Completed enrollment in One-Bridge study in Japan
|Istari Oncology Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Pvsripo
|Immunotherapy; live-attenuated serotype 1 poliovirus vaccine
|Melanoma
|First patient dosed in Luminos-102 study testing drug alone or in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor in patients resistant to checkpoint therapies
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg)
|Ophthalmic formulation of VEGF inhibitor
|Retinal diseases
|Results from Norse Three open-label safety study in patients for whom anti-VEGF therapy is an option showed no unexpected safety trends and had consistent profile with prior published data
|Phase III
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Data from trial in adolescents, ages 12-15, with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants ages 16-25; vaccine was well-tolerated
|Pharnext SA, of Paris
|PXT-3003
|PMP22 gene inhibitor
|Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A
|First subject enrolled in Premier trial; primary efficacy endpoint will be the Overall Neuropathy Limitations Scale, which measures functional motor disability
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Eylea (aflibercept)
|VEGF inhibitor
|Moderate to severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy
|Initial results from NIH-sponsored study in patients with NPDR without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) showed, at 2 years, a 68% reduced risk of developing vision-threatening complications (either proliferative diabetic retinopathy or CI-DME with vision loss) in patients who received Eylea in an every-16-weeks dosing regimen; in comparison, patients receiving sham injections were almost 5 times more likely to experience disease progression requiring Eylea rescue therapy; results published in JAMA Ophthalmology
