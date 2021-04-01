|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Nasoshield
|Intranasal anthrax vaccine candidate
|Anthrax
|Phase Ib data in healthy subjects showed serum binding antibody responses to the protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis were significantly greater than in the placebo arm; antibody responses blocking anthrax toxin were blunted compared to protective antigen antibody responses; nasal mucosal IgA responses specific for protective antigen were observed in up to 80% of subjects post-vaccination
|Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc., of New Haven, Conn.
|BXCL-501
|Orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine
|Opioid withdrawal symptoms
|Top-line data showed phase Ib/II Release study met its primary safety endpoint across multiple doses given twice-daily over 7 days, with dose-dependent exposures observed across all doses; patients in multiple dose cohorts treated with BXCL-501 had numerical improvements in retention rates, a key goal of opioid withdrawal treatment
|Celon Pharma SA, of Kielpin, Poland
|CPL-280
|GPR40 agonist
|Diabetic neuropathy
|Met primary endpoint in healthy volunteer study, with no adverse safety signals detected
|Celsion Corp., of Lawrenceville, N.J.
|GEN-1
|DNA-mediated IL-12 immunotherapy
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|Data from phase I/II Ovation 2 study showed 14 of 17 (82%) patients treated with GEN-1 had a R0 resection, which indicates a microscopically margin-negative complete resection in which no gross or microscopic tumor remains in the tumor bed; 7 of 12 (58%) in the control arm had an R0 resection; interim data represents 41% improvement in R0 resection rates for GEN-1 patients
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa., and Hanx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Wuhan, China
|ON-123300
|Multikinase inhibitor
|HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer and other advanced relapsed/refractory cancers
|Hanx enrolled 3 patients in the second dosing cohort in China
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBGM-01
|AAV gene therapy
|Infantile GM1 gangliosidosis
|Dosed the first patient in a phase I/II Imagine-1 trial
|Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Nirogacestat
|Gamma-secretase inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|First patient dosed in phase Ib trial testing combination with teclistamab (Janssen Research & Development LLC), a bispecific antibody targeting BCMA and CD3
|Synthetic Biologics Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|SYN-020
|Recombinant bovine intestinal alkaline phosphatase
|Gastrointestinal diseases
|Started enrollment and dosed 6 healthy participants in phase Ia single ascending-dose trial
|Phase II
|Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sotatercept
|TGF-beta
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine from Pulsar trial showed patients on stable background PAH-specific therapies treated with sotatercept experienced a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance, the trial’s primary endpoint, at week 24 vs. placebo; study also achieved an all-dose mean improvement from baseline in the key secondary endpoint of 6-minute walk distance
|Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of Delray Beach, Fla.
|MS-1819
|Recombinant lipase enzyme
|Cystic fibrosis with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
|Top-line data from phase IIb Option 2 trial testing drug against current porcine enzyme replacement therapy showed study did not meet primary endpoint, defined as coefficient of fat absorption
|Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|DKN-01
|Monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-1
|Gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|Completed enrollment in the phase IIa Distinguish study testing DKN-01 with tislelizumab (Beigene Ltd.); initial data expected in the second half of 2021
|Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, of Milan
|Evenamide
|Targets voltage-gated sodium channels
|Schizophrenia
|In study 010, evenamide didn’t produce any QTcF prolongation compared to placebo in healthy volunteers, while moxifloxacin produced a 17.3 ms median maximum increase; in study 008, no symptoms suggestive of severe CNS events, symptoms/signs of seizures, EEG diagnosis of seizure like activity or cardiac events were observed in 138 patients with schizophrenia taking a second-generation atypical antipsychotic and evenamide; there were no differences in laboratory, ECG or vital signs abnormalities between evenamide and placebo-treated patient
|Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Linperlisib
|PI3Kdelta inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma
|Overall response rate was 80.9% for 89 evaluable patients; disease control rate was 96.6%
|Synaptogenix Inc., of New York
|Bryostatin-1
|Protein kinase C agonist
|Moderately severe Alzheimer's disease
|Treated 43 patients of the target of 100 patients; 17 sites enrolling patients in the phase IIb study
|Phase III
|AB Science SA, of Paris
|Masitinib
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer
|Results from study AB12003 are expected in April 2021
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|JAK inhibitor
|Active psoriatic arthritis after 1 or more non-biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed 54% and 58% of patients taking 15-mg and 30-mg doses, respectively, achieved Leeds Enthesitis Index of 0 at week 24, compared to 32% of patients taking placebo (p<0.001 for both doses) and 47% of patients taking Humira (adalimumab)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lumasiran
|RNAi targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1
|Primary hyperoxaluria type 1
|Data from the Illuminate-A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed lumasiran reduced 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion from baseline to month 6 by 53.5% relative to placebo; 84% of patients taking lumasiran achieved normal or near-normal levels of urinary oxalate compared to 0% for placebo
|Kedrion Biopharma SpA, of Fort Lee, N.J.
|10% intravenous immunoglobulin
|Antibodies
|Primary immunodeficiency disease
|Enrolled first patient in the Kidscares10 study; primary efficacy objective is to show the drug produces a rate of acute serious bacterial infections of less than 1
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|RNAi-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Updated results from the study showed the vaccine was 91.3% effective from 7 days to 6 months after the second dose; 100% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the CDC and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the FDA; 100% effective against the South African variant
|Relmada Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|REL-1017
|NMDA receptor channel blocker
|Major depressive disorder
|Started the 364-patient Reliance II study; primary endpoint is the change from baseline on the Montgomery and Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at day 28; MADRS at day 7 is a secondary endpoint; data expected in the first half of 2022
|Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Nashville, Tenn.
|DaxibotulinumtoxinA
|Acetylcholine receptor antagonist; botulinum toxin A stimulator
|Cervical dystonia
|In the Aspen-1 study, mean improvement from baseline in Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale total score was 12.7 for 125U dose, 10.9 for 250U dose and 4.3 for placebo (p<0.0001 and p=0.0006 for 125U and 250U doses, respectively)
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.