|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|Ribonuclease stimulator; 2,5-oligoadenylate synthetase stimulator; TLR-3 agonist; polymerase co-factor VP35 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|First cohort of 10 healthy subjects dosed at 75 μg with no serious adverse events; plans to escalate to dose level 2 at 200 μg
|AVM Biotechnology LLC, of Seattle
|AVM-0703
|Formulation of high concentration of dexamethasone
|Relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|First cohort of 3 patients fully enrolled; drug has been well-tolerated without safety issues
|Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|BBT-176
|EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer with osimertinib-resistant EGFR triple mutations
|Started the 90-patient phase III study; efficacy endpoints include objective response rate, duration of response and progression-free survival
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|DS-1594
|Menin inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|Dosed first of up to 170 patients in the phase I/II study; primary endpoints for the phase I portion include dose-limiting toxicities, recommended phase II dose and safety profile; secondary endpoints include complete remission rate (CR) and CR with partial hematologic recovery rate
|Phase II
|Chinook Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|Atrasentan
|Endothelin A receptor inhibitor
|Proteinuric glomerular diseases
|First patient enrolled in the Affinity study that will enroll 4 initial cohorts of patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) with urine protein to creatinine ratio of 0.5 to less than 1 g/g, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in combination with an SGLT2 inhibitor; primary endpoint is UPCR in patients with IgAN, FSGS and Alport syndrome and urine albumin to creatinine in patients with DKD
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Krystexxa (pegloticase)
|Uricase stimulator
|Gout
|Data from the Recipe study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology showed that 86% of patients treated with Krystexxa plus the immunomodulator mycophenolate mofetil achieved serum uric acid ≤ 6 mg/dL at 12 weeks, compared to 40% of patients taking Krystexxa alone
|Recognify Life Sciences Inc., of New York
|RL-007
|Targets the cholinergic, NMDA and GABA type B receptor systems
|Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia
|Started the phase IIa study to test the effects of the drug on safety and tolerability, electroencephalograms and cognition
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.