|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif.
|GTB-3550 Trike
|Single-chain, trispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate
|High-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia
|Enrolled patient 10 in phase I/II trial; data from first 9 patients show up to 63.7% reduction in bone marrow blast levels, with treatment restoring endogenous NK cell function, proliferation and immune surveillance; no cytokine release syndrome observed
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
|COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|Single prime hAd5 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Initial data indicate single subcutaneous injection in healthy participants stimulates generation of T cells reactive to the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) protein antigens delivered by vaccine; 14-16 days after single dose, mean level of T cells were 10 times higher for N specific T cells; by day 21, both S and N T-cell responses achieved levels 10 times higher vs. pre-vaccination levels; data published on preprint server medRxiv
|Portage Biotech Inc., of Westport, Conn.
|PORT-3
|Nanoparticle co-formulation of invariant natural killer T-cell agonist IMM60 and NY-ESO-1 immunogenic peptides
|NY-ESO-1-positive solid tumors
|First patient dosed in phase I portion of Precious-01 open-label, dose-escalation and expansion trial
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Completed initial review of full dataset following completion of phase IIb part of phase IIb/III trial; plans to file end-of-phase II meeting request with FDA
|Beigene Co. Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Brukinsa (zanubrutinib)
|Small-molecule BTK inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Study in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms, requiring supplemental oxygen without mechanical ventilation, did not meet the co-primary efficacy endpoints of respiratory failure-free survival or reduction in days on oxygen vs. placebo; no new or additional safety signals were identified
|Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd., of San Diego
|CBP-201
|IL-4Rα monoclonal antibody
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Completed full enrollment
|Galderma SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|Nemolizumab
|Humanized monoclonal antibody directed against IL-31 receptor
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Post-hoc analysis of phase IIb trial, published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, show drug led to rapid and sustained improvements over placebo in itch (-22.8% vs. -12.3%; p=0.005), sleep (-26.6% vs. -9%; p<0.001) and skin lesions (75% EASI observed at week 16 in 50% of nemolizumab patients vs. 15.9% placebo; p<0.001) in adults with uncontrolled disease
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b (fenretinide)
|Nuclear factor kappa B gene modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Data safety monitoring board unanimously recommended Resolution study in people hospitalized with infection continue without modification following pre-scheduled safety review and interim futility analysis of unblinded efficacy data from first 102 participants; top-line data expected in second half of 2021
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b (fenretinide)
|Nuclear factor kappa B gene modulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|Applaud study fully enrolled 166 adults; top-line data expected in second half of 2021
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich.
|APX-3330
|Reduction-oxidation effector factor-1 inhibitor
|Diabetic retinopathy
|First participant screened in Zeta-1 trial in those with moderately severe to severe non-proliferative and mild proliferative disease; primary endpoint is percentage of participants with ≥ 2 step improvement on Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale score
|Secura Bio Inc., of Summerlin, Nev.
|Copiktra (duvelisib)
|Phosphoinositide-3 kinase delta/gamma inhibitor
|Peripheral T-cell lymphoma
|Primo study fully enrolled 101 participants with relapsed/refractory disease; interim data expected by year-end 2021
|Phase III
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Victoria, British Columbia
|Lupkynis (voclosporin)
|Calcineurin inhibitor
|Lupus nephritis
|Pooled data on 532 participants in Aura-LV and Aurora 1 studies showed Lupkynis in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) mycophenolate mofetil and low-dose corticosteroids led to treatment benefits across biopsy class subgroups vs. SOC alone, with odds ratio of 4.26 for pure class III (p=0.0054), 2.59 for pure class IV (p=0.0005), 1.5 for pure class V (p=0.4090) and 2.68 for mixed class III/IV and V (p=0.0166)
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor + CTLA4 inhibitor
|Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
|In CheckMate -648 trial in people with unresectable advanced/metastatic disease, combination met primary and secondary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) in tumors expressing PD-L1 and in randomized population but missed co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review in tumors expressing PD-L1; Opdivo + chemotherapy also showed statistically significant benefit for primary and secondary endpoints of OS in tumors expressing PD-L1 and in randomized population at prespecified interim analysis and showed statistically significant improvement in PFS
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Olumiant (baricitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|COV-Barrier trial of study drug + standard of care (SOC) vs. placebo + SOC in 1,525 people hospitalized with infection missed statistical significance (p=0.18) on primary endpoint of difference in proportion who progressed to non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation or death by day 28; trial showed reduction (nominal p=0.0018) in death from any cause by day 28
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Oxbryta (voxelotor)
|Hemoglobin alpha subunit modulator
|Sickle cell disease
|The Lancet Haematology published analysis of 72-week data from Hope study showing sustained improvement in hemoglobin levels, reduction in hemolysis and improved overall health status in treated participants; about 90% achieved hemoglobin improvement of >1 g/dL from baseline at 1 or more time points vs. placebo (25%) and about 59% achieved hemoglobin increase of >2 g/dL and 20% achieved >3 g/dL at 1 or more time points vs. about 3% and none for placebo, respectively
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Renal cell carcinoma
|Pivotal Keynote-564 trial met primary endpoint of statistically significant disease-free survival vs. placebo as adjuvant treatment following nephrectomy with or without resection of metastatic lesions
