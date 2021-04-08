FCC says no need to revisit telehealth grants

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it is unnecessary to seek additional comment on the agency’s programs for telehealth funding for the COVID-19 telehealth program, in part because such an additional comment period would be “impracticable and contrary to the public’s interest” under the Administrative Procedure Act’s exception for good cause. The FCC has received several hundred million dollars in multiple tranches from the federal government to expand telehealth capacity for low-income consumers, and Congress also mandated that the agency seek feedback on its administration of the program. Due to the urgent nature of the release of funds for telehealth during the pandemic, the FCC offered only bureau-level public notice of the opportunity to comment, a move the agency justified by stating that commission-level notice would have delayed disbursement of funds to health care entities for provision of telehealth services. Avoidance of the process of notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) allowed the FCC to rapidly address questions such as whether a $1 million cap on these grants is appropriate.

NICE updates sphere usage for hepatocellular carcinoma

The U.K. National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said SIR-Spheres, the Yttrium-90 microsphere by Sirtex Medical, of Woburn, Mass., are recommended for treatment of unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This endorsement is limited to those who present with Child-Pugh grade A liver impairment and when conventional transarterial therapies are deemed inappropriate. NICE published a set of recommendations related to treatments for HCC, which provided the same endorsement for the Therasphere by Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass., also an Yttrium-90 product. However, NICE said it could not endorse the use of Quirem Spheres by Quirem Medical, of Nijmegen, Netherlands, for this indication.

Health Canada: Docs, nurses not needed for workplace testing

Health Canada said in a report that an industry round table concluded that a testing program for return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic should avoid placing burdens on health care professionals (HCPs) and should employ a “broad range of individuals” to administer or supervise the tests. Shifting this task away from HCPs may entail recruitment of dental therapists, pharmacists and paramedics, although self-administration of tests should be a near-term goal for rapid screening programs. Small and medium enterprises may need financial assistance to recruit these non-HCP administrators, the agency said.