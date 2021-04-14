|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|AgenT-797
|Allogeneic iNKT cell therapy
|Hematologic cancers and solid tumors
|Treated first patient in the study that is starting with hematologic cancers and expects to expand into solid tumors shortly; endpoints include safety, tolerability and preliminary clinical activity of agenT-797; initial data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021
|Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ALG-000184
|Class II capsid assembly modulator
|Chronic hepatitis B infection
|Started dosing the first cohort of patients in the ALG-000184-201 study testing the safety, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of up to 28 daily oral doses of ALG-000184
|Auris Medical Holding Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|AM-301
|Nasal spray gel
|Allergic rhinitis
|Study met the primary endpoint of noninferiority for Total Nasal Symptom Score relative to the marketed comparator product during a pollen challenge
|Galectin Therapeutics Inc., of Norcross, Ga.
|Belapectin
|Galectin-3 Inhibitor
|Advanced metastatic melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|Data published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer showed belapectin plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced an objective response rate of 50% in 14 patients with metastatic melanoma and 33% in 6 patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-41
|Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|Started dosing in the first cohort that will test the effect of itraconazole and phenytoin on the pharmacokinetics of ASC-41 in healthy volunteers; second cohort will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of ASC-41 in patients
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1345
|Vaccine
|Respiratory syncytial virus
|Interim data show that through 1-month post-vaccination, of the younger adult cohorts, a single vaccination of 50 μg or 100 μg was generally well-tolerated in younger adults ages 18-49; vaccine was also shown to increase RSV neutralizing antibodies in seropositive younger adults
|Nervgen Pharma Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NVG-291
|Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor
|Diseases related to nerve damage
|Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia approved the study in healthy volunteers; plans to dose first subject in the second quarter of 2021
|Proqr Therapeutics NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|Sepofarsen
|CEP290 mRNA splicing modulator
|CEP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10
|A case report published in Nature Medicine showed visual acuity, light sensitivity and visual fields reached a substantial efficacy peak near 3 months after injection and remained better than baseline at 15 months
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|RP-L201
|Lentiviral-based gene therapy
|Severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I
|A patient followed for 18 months had durable CD18 expression of approximately 40% and resolution of skin lesions with no new lesions reported; a second patient followed for 9 months had CD18 expression of approximately 28%; 2 patients followed for 3 months had CD18 expression of approximately 51% and approximately 70%, respectively
|Synthetic Biologics Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|SYN-004 (ribaxamase)
|Degrades certain I.V. beta-lactam antibiotics
|Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant
|First patient treated in the study testing the safety, tolerability and potential absorption into the systemic circulation of oral SYN-004 in patients given intravenous beta-lactam antibiotic to treat fever
|Phase II
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc., of Seattle
|Cytisinicline
|Plant-based alkaloid that binds to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor
|Nicotine addiction
|Data published in Nicotine and Tobacco Research showed patients taking the 3-mg dose 3 times daily were 5 times more likely to quit smoking than patients who took placebo (p<0.001)
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1647
|Vaccine
|Cytomegalovirus
|7-month interim data showed the 50-μg, 100-μg and 150-μg dose levels were generally well-tolerated
|Orphomed Inc., of San Francisco
|ORP-101
|Opioid receptor kappa antagonist/mu partial agonist
|Irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea
|Passed the second interim futility analysis triggered by enrollment of 260 patients; top-line data expected in the second half of 2021
|Phase III
|Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif., and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Tenapanor
|Sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 inhibitor
|Hyperphosphatemia
|Started 4 studies in Japan: a placebo-controlled, parallel-group comparative study; a phosphate binder-combination parallel-group comparative study; an open-label, single-arm study in hyperphosphatemia patients on peritoneal dialysis; and a long-term study evaluating serum phosphorus in patients who switch from 1 or more phosphate binders to tenapanor
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. and Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco
|Calquence (acalabrutinib)
|BTK inhibitor
|Untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|First of up to 600 patients enrolled in the study using Veracyte’s Lymphmark lymphoma subtyping test to identify patients who may benefit from Calquence plus R-CHOP
|Endo International plc, of Dublin
|Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes)
|Combination of bacterial collagenases
|Moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks
|Data from the Release-1 and -2 studies published in Dermatologic Surgery showed the drug met the primary endpoint of a composite 2-level response on a 5-point cellulite severity scale; over half of the women treated with Qwo in both studies also met the secondary endpoint, a 1-level improvement in the patient-reported assessment
|Innocoll Biotherapeutics plc, of Athlone, Ireland
|Xaracoll (bupivacaine hydrochloride)
|Collagen drug-device
|Abdominoplasty and open soft-tissue surgeries
|Started the INN-CB-024 placebo-controlled study in patients undergoing abdominoplasty and the INN-CB-025 open-label study in patients undergoing open ventral hernia repair, abdominoplasty, open abdominal hysterectomy, laparoscopic-assisted colectomy or reduction mammoplasty
|Romark Laboratories LC, of Tampa, Fla.
|NT-300 (nitazoxanide extended-release tablets)
|Inhibits viral replication
|Mild or moderate COVID-19
|In the overall population, median time to sustained response was approximately 13 days for both patients treated with NT-300 and those treated with placebo; in the predefined subgroup with mild disease, median time to sustained response was 10.3 days for NT-300 and 13.4 days for placebo; 0.5% of NT-300-treated patients vs. 3.6% of patients treated with placebo progressed to severe illness
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.