Data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting – April 10-15
|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Adagene Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China
|ADG-126
|Safebody candidate; targets epitope of CTLA4
|Tumors
|Preclinical findings showed drug targets conserved epitope of CTLA4 with broad species cross-reactivity and is an activatable prodrug for tumor suppression in multiple syngeneic mouse models in single and combination therapies; in vitro studies showed activated ADG-126 enhanced T-cell activation, measured by IL-2 secretion, whereas the masked ADG-126 did not; mouse models showed antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents such as PD-1 antibody
|4/14/21
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|ATG-010 (selinexor) and ATG-008 (onatasertib)
|XPO1 inhibitor and mTORC1/2 inhibitor
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Preclinical data demonstrated synergistic effect of combination in treatment with triple-hit DLBCL
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|Olverembatinib (HQP-1351) and APG-2575
|ATP site inhibitor and Bcl-2 inhibitor
|FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia
|In preclinical models, the combination synergizes to potentiate cellular apoptosis in FLT3-mutant AML
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|Olverembatinib (HQP-1351)
|ATP site inhibitor
|Ph+ leukemia
|Preclinical data showed combination with allosteric inhibitor had synergistic antitumor effect on cells harboring single or compound mutations in BCR-ABL
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-2575
|Bcl-2 inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes
|Combination with homoharringtonine synergistically induced apoptosis and inhibited tumor growth in preclinical models
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-2575
|Bcl-2 inhibitor
|ER-positive breast cancer
|Preclinical data showed drug enhanced antitumor activity when combined with CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib in xenograft models, including malignancies that are resistant to tamoxifen or progress after CDK4/6i treatment
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-1387 and CTB-006
|IAP inhibitor and DR5 agonist monoclonal antibody
|Solid tumors
|Preclinical data suggest potential for combination therapy in solid tumors
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-1252 (pelcitoclax)
|Dual specific Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor
|Neuroendocrine neoplasm
|Preclinical findings suggest BCL-xL plays important role in NEN, and cellular sensitivity to BCL-2/BCL-xL inhibitor APG-1252-M1 correlates with baseline BCL-xL complex levels; in patient samples, MCL-1 was also highly expressed, implicating its potential negative regulatory effect on sensitivity to APG-1252; concurrent expression of BCL-xL and MCL-1 proteins suggests a combination treatment targeting both proteins might be more effective
|4/14/21
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-2449
|FAK inhibitor
|Ovarian cancer
|Preclinical data indicate drug sensitizes ovarian tumors to chemotherapy via CD44 down-regulation in tumor models
|4/14/21
|Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., and Beijing
|Tislelizumab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Interim results from phase III Rationale 303 study testing drug vs. docetaxel in second- or third-line therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic disease show trial met primary endpoint of overall survival in intent-to-treat population (17.2 months vs. 11.9 months, p<0.0001); in PD-L1-high population, median OS was 19.1 months vs. 11.9 months (p<0.0001); median progression-free survival was 4.1 months vs. 2.6 months (p<0.0001); objective response rate was 21.9% vs. 7% (p<0.0001); median duration of response was 13.5 months and 6.2 months, respectively
|4/14/21
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tyvyt (sintilimab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Data from phase III Orient-3 study in patients with advanced or metastatic squamous disease who had progressed following first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for Tyvyt compared to docetaxel, meeting prespecified primary endpoint; median OS was 11.79 months and 8.25 months, respectively (p=0.02489); median progression-free survival was 4.3 months vs. 2.79 months (p<0.00001), and confirmed objective response rate was 25.5% vs. 2.2% (p<0.00001), respectively
|4/14/21
|Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea
|PMC-309
|Monoclonal IgG targeting human VISTA
|Cancer
|Preclinical data showed in vitro studies confirmed drug inhibits VISTA interaction and promotes T-cell activation, and also blocked VISTA pathway with its partner molecules such as VSIG3, PSGL1 and other VISTA; data also showed rise in the level of IFN-y, which indicates drug enhanced T-cell activities
|4/13/21
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.