Data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting – April 10-15

Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Adagene Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China ADG-126 Safebody candidate; targets epitope of CTLA4 Tumors Preclinical findings showed drug targets conserved epitope of CTLA4 with broad species cross-reactivity and is an activatable prodrug for tumor suppression in multiple syngeneic mouse models in single and combination therapies; in vitro studies showed activated ADG-126 enhanced T-cell activation, measured by IL-2 secretion, whereas the masked ADG-126 did not; mouse models showed antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents such as PD-1 antibody 4/14/21
Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai ATG-010 (selinexor) and ATG-008 (onatasertib) XPO1 inhibitor and mTORC1/2 inhibitor Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Preclinical data demonstrated synergistic effect of combination in treatment with triple-hit DLBCL 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China Olverembatinib (HQP-1351) and APG-2575 ATP site inhibitor and Bcl-2 inhibitor FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia In preclinical models, the combination synergizes to potentiate cellular apoptosis in FLT3-mutant AML 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China Olverembatinib (HQP-1351) ATP site inhibitor Ph+ leukemia Preclinical data showed combination with allosteric inhibitor had synergistic antitumor effect on cells harboring single or compound mutations in BCR-ABL 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-2575 Bcl-2 inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes Combination with homoharringtonine synergistically induced apoptosis and inhibited tumor growth in preclinical models 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-2575 Bcl-2 inhibitor ER-positive breast cancer Preclinical data showed drug enhanced antitumor activity when combined with CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib in xenograft models, including malignancies that are resistant to tamoxifen or progress after CDK4/6i treatment 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-1387 and CTB-006 IAP inhibitor and DR5 agonist monoclonal antibody Solid tumors Preclinical data suggest potential for combination therapy in solid tumors 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-1252 (pelcitoclax) Dual specific Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor Neuroendocrine neoplasm Preclinical findings suggest BCL-xL plays important role in NEN, and cellular sensitivity to BCL-2/BCL-xL inhibitor APG-1252-M1 correlates with baseline BCL-xL complex levels; in patient samples, MCL-1 was also highly expressed, implicating its potential negative regulatory effect on sensitivity to APG-1252; concurrent expression of BCL-xL and MCL-1 proteins suggests a combination treatment targeting both proteins might be more effective 4/14/21
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-2449 FAK inhibitor Ovarian cancer Preclinical data indicate drug sensitizes ovarian tumors to chemotherapy via CD44 down-regulation in tumor models 4/14/21
Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., and Beijing Tislelizumab Anti-PD-1 antibody Non-small-cell lung cancer Interim results from phase III Rationale 303 study testing drug vs. docetaxel in second- or third-line therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic disease show trial met primary endpoint of overall survival in intent-to-treat population (17.2 months vs. 11.9 months, p<0.0001); in PD-L1-high population, median OS was 19.1 months vs. 11.9 months (p<0.0001); median progression-free survival was 4.1 months vs. 2.6 months (p<0.0001); objective response rate was 21.9% vs. 7% (p<0.0001); median duration of response was 13.5 months and 6.2 months, respectively 4/14/21
Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tyvyt (sintilimab) Anti-PD-1 antibody Non-small-cell lung cancer Data from phase III Orient-3 study in patients with advanced or metastatic squamous disease who had progressed following first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for Tyvyt compared to docetaxel, meeting prespecified primary endpoint; median OS was 11.79 months and 8.25 months, respectively (p=0.02489); median progression-free survival was 4.3 months vs. 2.79 months (p<0.00001), and confirmed objective response rate was 25.5% vs. 2.2% (p<0.00001), respectively 4/14/21
Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea PMC-309 Monoclonal IgG targeting human VISTA Cancer Preclinical data showed in vitro studies confirmed drug inhibits VISTA interaction and promotes T-cell activation, and also blocked VISTA pathway with its partner molecules such as VSIG3, PSGL1 and other VISTA; data also showed rise in the level of IFN-y, which indicates drug enhanced T-cell activities 4/13/21

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.