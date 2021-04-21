|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rehovot, Israel, and Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|AL-102; WVT-078
|Gamma secretase inhibitor; Anti-B-cell maturation antigen
|Relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma after 2 or more standard of care lines of therapy including an immunomodulatory imide drug
|Treated first patient in the dose-escalation study testing the safety, tolerability and recommended dose regimen(s) of WVT-078 alone and in combination with AL-102; study will also measure preliminary efficacy and characterize the pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of WVT-078 alone and in combination with AL-102
|Cohbar Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|CB-4211
|Analog of the mitochondrial derived peptide MOTS-c
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity
|Completed last patient visit for the phase Ib study; top-line data expected in early July 2021
|Evelo Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDP-1815
|Non-live strain of Prevotella histicola
|Mild and moderate atopic dermatitis
|Compared to placebo at day 70, 31% more patients treated with EDP-1815 achieved an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1; 19% more EDP1815-treated patients reached an IGA score of 0 or 1 with a 2-point improvement from baseline compared to placebo
|Revolution Medicines Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|RMC-5552
|Bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitor
|Advanced relapsed/refractory solid tumors
|Treated first patient in the phase I/Ib study testing the safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy and pharmacokinetics of RMC-5552
|Vaccinex Inc., of Rochester, N.Y.
|Pepinemab
|Anti-semaphorin 4D antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Data from the phase Ib/II Classical-Lung study published in Clinical Cancer Research showed 4 of 21 evaluable immunotherapy naïve patients treated with pepinemab plus Bavencio (avelumab, Pfizer Inc./Merck KGaA) had a partial response; disease control rate was 81%; 2 of 29 evaluable patients previously treated with an anti-PD-1/L1 immunotherapy had a partial response with a DCR of 59%
|Phase II
|Agenebio Inc., of Baltimore
|AGB-101
|Low-dose version of atypical anticonvulsant levetiracetam
|Mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease
|Completed enrollment in the 78-week, 164-patient Hope4MCI study; data expected at the end of 2022
|Antios Therapeutics Inc., of Mendham, N.J.
|ATI-2173
|Active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide
|Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection
|Treated first of 30 patients in the SAVE study comparing 2 dose levels of ATI-2173 plus tenofovir to placebo; an additional cohort will test the high dose in patients co-infected with HBV and hepatitis D virus (HDV); efficacy endpoints include maximum HBV DNA level responses and off-treatment sustained virologic responses for the mono-infected patients and HDV RNA treatment responses in the HBV/HDV-coinfected patients
|Brii Biosciences Ltd., of Beijing, Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|BRII-835 (VIR-2218); BRII-179 (VBI-2601)
|Small interfering ribonucleic acid targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV); protein-based HBV immunotherapeutic
|Chronic HBV infection
|First patient treated in the study comparing BRII-835 (VIR-2218) to BRII-835 (VIR-2218) plus BRII-179 (VBI-2601) with and without interferon-alpha as a co-adjuvant; primary efficacy endpoint is the percent of patients meeting the nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor withdrawal criteria up to week 44
|Humacyte Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Human acellular vessels
|Implantable bioengineered human tissue
|Arteriovenous access in hemodialysis
|Secondary patency was 58.2% at 5 years, excluding deaths and withdrawals; no infections or immunological rejection were observed
|Kadmon Holdings Inc., of New York
|Belumosudil (KD-025)
|Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 inhibitor
|Chronic graft-vs.-host disease
|Data form the phase IIa KD025-208 study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology showed the overall response rate was 65% across the 3 patient cohorts; median duration of response was 35 weeks; 50% of responders experienced at least a 7-point decrease in the Lee cGVHD Symptom Scale score; 67% of all patients were able to reduce steroid doses and 19% of patients completely discontinued steroids
|Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden
|KAND-567
|Fractalkine blocker
|COVID-19
|Study has dosed two thirds of the total of 40 patients; expects to complete enrollment in the second quarter of 2021
|Khondrion BV, of Nijmegen, the Netherlands
|Sonlicromanol
|Redox modulator with anti-inflammatory properties
|Genetically confirmed primary mitochondrial disease with motor symptoms
|First patient treated in the Khenergyc pediatric study; primary objective is to evaluate the effect of sonlicromanol on motor function using quantitative assessments, including the Gross Motor Function Measure-88 and the Nine Hole Peg Test
|Retrotope Inc., of Los Altos, Calif.
|RT-001
|Isotopically stabilized, synthetic linoleic acid
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Completed enrollment of more than 40 patients in less than 6 weeks; data expected by the end of 2021
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Ukoniq (umbralisib) + ublituximab + Venclexta (venetoclax, Abbvie Inc./Genentech Inc.)
|Dual PI3K-delta/CK1-epsilon inhibitor + anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody + Bcl-2 protein inhibitor
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Phase II portion of Ultra-V trial fully enrolled with ~165 participants with front line and relapsed/refractory disease; primary endpoint is overall response rate and complete response
|Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa.
|TRV-027
|AT1 receptor selective agonist
|COVID-19
|Drug will be included in the adaptive REMAP-CAP COVID-19 ACE2 RAS Modulation Domain study testing TRV-027 and 3 other active treatments; primary outcome is a composite of in-hospital mortality and provision of organ failure support while admitted to an ICU in the 21 days following randomization
|Phase III
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsværd, Denmark
|Semaglutide
|GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Obesity
|Pivotal phase IIIa program expected to begin in second half of 2021 and enroll ~1,000 people with obesity or overweight with comorbidities in 68-week trial assessing oral semaglutide dosed weekly at 50 mg
|Ocugen Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Coxavin
|Virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Co-development partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, reported data from second interim analysis showing point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78% (95%CI: 61-88) against mild, moderate and severe infection, based on 127 symptomatic cases; efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70%
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Ukoniq (umbralisib) + ublituximab + Venclexta (venetoclax, Abbvie Inc./Genentech Inc.)
|Dual PI3K-delta/CK1-epsilon inhibitor + anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody + Bcl-2 protein inhibitor
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Phase III portion of Ultra-V trial initiated, evaluating triple combination vs. doublet of Ukoniq + ublituximab in people with front-line and relapsed/refractory disease; primary endpoint is progression-free survival
|Phase IV
|Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif.
|Pulmoheal
|Broad-spectrum, lung therapy food supplement
|COVID-19
|In the Arti-19 study, 91% of WHO-4 patients achieved a reduction to WHO-3 after the first few doses of Pulmoheal plus standard of care (SOC) (p=0.0037); number of patients with oxygen saturation of 95% or less was reduced by 91% after treatment with Pulmoheal plus SOC compared to a 31% reduction for SOC alone
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.