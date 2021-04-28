|Company
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc., of Burlington, Mass.
|FX-201
|Helper-dependent adenovirus expressing an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under the control of an inflammation-responsive promote
|Osteoarthritis
|There was no evidence of systemic biodistribution of FX-201 in plasma or shedding in urine or at the injection site in any of the 5 treated patients; 40% of patients demonstrated substantial improvement in knee osteoarthritis pain at weeks 8, 12 and 24 following treatment
|Lutris Pharma, of Tel Aviv, Israel
|LUT-014
|B-Raf inhibitor
|EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform lesions in metastatic colorectal cancer
|Data in Cancer Discovery showed all 6 patients who started with grade 2 rash in the low- and intermediate-dose cohorts improved over the 28-day treatment; improvement was maintained a month after treatment cessation
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Zofin
|Growth factors, cytokines, chemokines and extracellular vesicles/nanoparticles derived from perinatal tissue
|Moderate to severe COVID-19
|All of the first 10 patients in the study in India recovered from their symptoms and have since been discharged from the hospital; plans to expand study to an additional 65 patients; treatment expected to be completed by the end of June 2021
|Redx Pharma plc, of Alderley Park, U.K.
|RXC-004
|Porcupine inhibitor
|Advanced malignancies
|Treated first 3 patients in the study testing the safety and tolerability of RXC-004 plus Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.); data expected in the second half of 2021
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-621
|SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein targeting CD47
|Relapsed/refractory T- and B-cell lymphomas
|Objective response rate was 19% in 62 patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, 18% in 22 patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma and 29% in 7 patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-621
|SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein targeting CD47
|Second-line peripheral T-cell lymphoma, relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and first-line leiomyosarcoma
|Plans to start phase Ib/II program testing TTI-621 as a monotherapy for PTCL, in combination with an anti-PD-1 for DLBCL and in combination with doxorubicin for leiomyosarcoma
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-622
|SIRPalpha-IgG4 fusion protein targeting CD47
|Relapsed/refractory lymphoma
|In 27 patients treated with 0.8 mg/kg or higher, the objective response rate was 33%, including 7.4% complete responses
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-622
|SIRPalpha-IgG4 fusion protein targeting CD47
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after at least 3 prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory drug and an anti-CD38 antibody
|Treated first of approximately 30 patients with TTI-662 plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in the phase Ib portion of the ongoing phase Ia/Ib study; primary endpoints are safety and overall response rate
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-622
|SIRPalpha-IgG4 fusion protein targeting CD47
|First-line p53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia, first-line elderly or unfit p53 wild-type AML, relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
|Plans to start phase Ib/II program testing TTI-622 in combination with azacitidine for p53 mutant AML, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax for p53 wild type AML, in combination with an anti-PD-1 for DLBCL, in combination with chemotherapy for ovarian cancer and in a second solid tumor to be disclosed later in 2021
|Phase II
|Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., of Pasadena, Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|ARO-AAT
|RNA interference targeting mutant AAT
|Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|After 48 weeks of treatment in the AROAAT2002 study, 4 of 5 patients achieved a 1 or greater stage improvement in Metavir fibrosis stage; 5th patient had no worsening of fibrosis; all 5 patients had reductions in histological globule assessment scores; total intra-hepatic Z-AAT decreased by 77%-97%
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario
|Cardiolrx
|Cannabidiol
|COVID-19 with pre-existing or significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease
|Randomized first patient in the phase II/III Lancer study; primary efficacy endpoint is percentage of patients who develop all-cause mortality, requirement for ICU admission and/or ventilatory support, as well as cardiovascular complications, including the development of heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis, stroke, or new sustained or symptomatic arrhythmia, during the first 28 days
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor
|Hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19
|More than 60 of the expected 120 patients have been randomized in the study
|Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG, of Pratteln, Switzerland, and Reveragen Biopharma Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Vamorolone
|Dissociative steroid
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Improvement in time to stand velocity of approximately 0.05 rises/second seen after 6 months was maintained at 2.5 years when compared to age-matched steroid-naive patients from the CINRG-DMD Natural History Study
|Phase III
|Beigene Co. Ltd., of Beijing
|Brukinsa (zanubrutinib)
|BTK inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma
|At the interim analysis of the Alpine study, Brukinsa produced superior objective response rate compared to Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Johnson & Johnson/Abbvie Inc.) by investigator assessment (p=0.0006); by independent review committee assessment, ORR was numerically higher but not statistically significant (p=0.0121); data to be presented at an upcoming major medical conference
|G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Cosela (trilaciclib)
|Myelopreservation agent
|Locally advanced unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
|Started the Preserve 2 study in patients receiving first- or second-line gemcitabine and carboplatin chemotherapy, evaluated separately for overall survival; secondary endpoints include quality of life assessments
|Novaliq GmbH, of Heidelberg, Germany
|Cyclasol
|Topical anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating ophthalmic solution, containing 0.1% cyclosporine A
|Dry eye disease
|More than 50% of the 834 targeted patients have been randomized in the Essence-2 study; top-line results expected in the second half of 2021
|Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta
|Apabetalone
|Bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor
|Chronic kidney disease, type-2 diabetes mellitus and recent acute coronary syndrome
|Data from the Betonmace study published in the American Society of Nephrology showed apabetalone produced a 52% hazard reduction for MACE events, such as cardiovascular death and heart failure, compared to placebo (p=0.03); in patients with CKD, apabetalone reduced alkaline phosphatase after 24 weeks of treatment (p=0.004)
|Phase IV
|EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|Mavenclad (cladribine)
|Adenosine deaminase inhibitor
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|In the Magnify-MS sub-study, memory B cells were reduced as early as 1 month after starting treatment with lowest levels that were sustained for up to 12 months; naïve B cells began recovering immediately
