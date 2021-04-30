|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|CS-3002
|Inhibits cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6
|Advanced solid tumors
|Study stopped for strategic and business reasons
|Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|CFI-40094
|Polo-like kinase 4 inhibitor
|Leukemia
|Started patient dosing in the TWT-202 study testing CFI-40094 as a monotherapy and in combination with hypomethylating agents
|Phase II
|AB Science SA, of Paris
|Masitinib
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages
|Metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer
|The phase IIb/III AB12003 study comparing masitinib plus docetaxel and prednisone to docetaxel and prednisone alone met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival
|Cadent Therapeutics, part of Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG
|CAD-1883
|Positive allosteric modulator of SK channels
|Spinocerebellar ataxia
|Novartis, which acquired Cadent in January 2021, decided not to proceed with Synchrony-1 study as planned
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham
|ELX-02
|CFTR gene modulator; ribosomal protein modulator
|Cystic fibrosis with at least 1 G542X allele
|Adding a fifth treatment arm testing ELX-02 plus Kalydeco (ivacaftor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
|Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K.
|SNG-001
|Inhaled interferon beta
|COVID-19
|A post-hoc analysis of patients who had significant breathlessness in the home cohort and the hospitalized cohort showed the 33 patients treated with SNG-001 were 3.41 times more likely to recover than the 36 patients who took placebo (p=0.004)
|Tessa Therapeutics Ltd., of Bedminster, N.J.
|Autologous CD30 CAR T
|CAR T targeting CD30
|Relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma
|Completed enrollment of the 12-patient pilot cohort; plans to start enrollment of the 82-patient pivotal cohort in the second half of 2021
|Phase III
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Culture-expanded mesenchymal stromal cells
|Ventilator-dependent COVID-19 with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Remestemcel-L reduced mortality through day 60 by 46% in the prespecified group below age 65, but not in patients 65 or older; remestemcel-L plus dexamethasone reduced mortality by 75% and increased days alive off mechanical ventilation in patients under age 65 compared to dexamethasone alone
|Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Florham Park, N.J.
|Vonoprazan
|Potassium-competitive acid blocker
|H. pylori infection
|Vonoprazan plus amoxicillin and clarithromycin therapy produced an H. pylori eradication rate of 84.7% compared to 78.5% for vonoprazan plus amoxicillin and 78.8% for lansoprazole plus amoxicillin and clarithromycin (p<0.0001 and p=0.0037 for the vonoprazan triple and double combinations, respectively, compared to lansoprazole triple combination for noninferiority)
|Scynexis Inc., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp)
|Glucan synthase inhibitor
|Vulvovaginal candidiasis
|A subanalysis of the VANISH-303 study of patients with non-albicans Candida infection showed Brexafemme produced a 42.1% clinical cure rate at day 10 and 52.6% symptom resolution rate at the day 25; in severe patients, clinical cure rate at day 10 was 63.3% for Brexafemme compared to 44% for placebo (p=0.007)
|Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd., of St. Gallen, Switzerland
|Velphoro (PA-21)
|Non-calcium, iron-based, chewable phosphate binder
|Chronic kidney disease on dialysis
|The PA-CL-CHINA-01 study met its primary endpoint demonstrating noninferiority vs. sevelamer carbonate in the change from baseline in serum phosphorus levels at week 12; Velphoro lowered serum phosphorus levels faster than sevelamer carbonate with fewer average daily tablets (3.23 for Velphoro vs. 6.31 for sevelamer carbonate)
