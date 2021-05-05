Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Adagio Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass. ADG-20 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Preliminary data from healthy volunteers demonstrate a single intramuscular injection is well-tolerated at doses up to 600 mg, and initial pharmacokinetic profile supports prolonged serum half-life, which has the potential to afford up to 12 months of protection against COVID-19; initial ADG-20 serum virus neutralizing activity against authentic SARS-CoV-2 is similar to peak serum neutralizing antibody titers reported for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md. CERC-007 High affinity, fully human anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody Adult onset Still’s disease Dosed first patient in phase Ib open-label, dose-escalation trial; initial data expected in third quarter of 2021

Genascence Corp., of Palo Alto, Calif. GNSC-001 Adeno-associated vector carrying coding sequence for interleukin-1 receptor antagonist Osteoarthritis Completed dosing across all 3 cohorts

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas Reqorsa Immunogene therapy Non-small-cell lung cancer Received centralized institutional review board approval for Acclaim-1 phase I/II trial testing Reqorsa in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib, Astrazeneca plc) in patients with late-stage disease with mutated EGFRs, who have progressed after Tagrisso treatment

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle NL-201 De novo protein designed to mimic therapeutic activity of cytokines IL-2 and IL-15 Advanced solid tumors Dosed first patient in trial to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and antitumor activity; when recommended dose and schedule are determined, Neoleukin expects to enroll indication-specific expansion cohorts of patients with renal cell carcinoma and melanoma

Tilt Biotherapeutics Ltd., of Helsinki, Finland TILT-123 Dual cytokine armed oncolytic virus Injectable solid tumors Dosed first patients and progressed to second dose level in monotherapy trial

Vivace Therapeutics Inc., of San Mateo, Calif. VT-3989 TEAD inhibitor Refractory metastatic solid tumors, including refractory pleural malignant mesothelioma Completed enrollment of first cohort; next cohort expected to start enrolling in the second half of May 2021

Phase II

Adagio Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass. ADG-20 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Treated first patient in phase II/III pivotal Evade trial testing drug for prevention of COVID-19; trial will involve more than 100 sites, including in regions where there is high prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, and will evaluate the ability of single, intramuscular dose to prevent COVID-19 in both pre- and post-exposure settings

Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou and Shaoxing, China ASC-22 (envafolimab) PD-L1 antibody Chronic hepatitis B Phase IIa results indicated a trend of dose-dependent HBsAg reduction after single-dose administration of 0.3, 1 or 2.5 mg/kg; 8 of 9 patients treated with ASC-22 exhibited some decline in HBsAg at the end of 12-week follow-up; among 3 receiving 2.5-mg/kg dose, 1 patient achieved a maximum HBsAg reduction of 1.2 log10 IU/mL during 12-week follow-up

Oncopeptides AB, of Stockholm Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) Peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma Completed enrollment in Port study testing safety, tolerability and efficacy of peripheral or central I.V. administration in combination with dexamethasone; top-line data expected in third quarter of 2021

Phase III

Catalyst Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco Marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA) Subcutaneous next-generation engineered recombinant coagulation factor VIIa Congenital hemophilia A or B with inhibitors Dosed first patient in pivotal Crimson 1 study in adults and adolescents; trial will assess effectiveness vs. standard of care, using up to 3 doses to treat a bleeding episode; submission of first report to data and safety monitoring board expected in 2021