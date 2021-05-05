The rocky first quarter for public biopharmaceutical companies continued into April as the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index remained flat for the period in contrast to the general market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average growing by more than 2%. Weighing on the sector has been softer than expected earnings in the period among the top tier companies. (See BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index, below.)

Amgen Inc., the leading biopharma company by market cap, for example, missed Street consensus estimates on both top-line revenue and its bottom-line. RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay noted that “the miss was primarily driven by persisting weakness from the COVID-19 pandemic combined with Q1 seasonality.”

In commenting on the results, Robert A. Bradway, Amgen chairman and CEO said, "While our business continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the first two months of the quarter, we are encouraged by strong volume trends in many of our newer products and remain confident in the outlook for the full year."

The company reported that its total revenues decreased 4% to $5.9 billion in comparison to the first quarter of 2020, driven by lower net selling prices and the cumulative, continuing negative effect of COVID-19 on patient visits and new patient diagnoses. Although its product sales decreased 5%, volumes grew double digits or better for a number of products, including Repatha (evolocumab), Prolia (denosumab), Mvasi, a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), and Kanjinti (trastuzumab-anns), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab), for HER2-overexpressing adjuvant and metastatic breast cancer and HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

GAAP earnings per share decreased 8% to $2.83 driven by decreased revenues, partially offset by lower weighted-average shares outstanding. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:AMGN) slipped 4% in value in April.

Pandemic slows sales

The impact of COVID-19 on first-quarter product sales was a familiar refrain across biopharma companies in the first quarter, including Gilead Sciences Inc. whose shares (NASDAQ:GILD) dropped 2% in April. Despite reporting that its first-quarter 2021 product sales increased 16% to $6.3 billion year-over-year, HIV product sales dropped 12% to $3.7 billion, reflecting the expected loss of U.S. exclusivity of Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). On the plus side its Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) sales increased 8% year-over-year, offset by sales of Descovy (emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide), which decreased by 22%.

Biogen Inc.’s first-quarter total revenue of $2.69 billion also decreased 24% vs. the prior year. Multiple sclerosis product sales were $1.69 billion for Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), down 26%, and $521 million for Spinraza (nusinersen), a decrease of 8%. At the end of the month, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company also reported that it had received a complete response letter from the FDA in response to its supplemental BLA for a new subcutaneous route of administration of Tysabri (natalizumab) to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis. The delivery method of Tysabri was approved by the European Commission in March. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) closed April down 4.5%.

On the positive side of the equation, index member Pfizer Inc. reported in its first-quarter financial report that it expects to bank $26 billion in revenues from its COVID-19 vaccine, BNT-162b2, which reflects a total of 1.6 billion doses that will be delivered this year. The company’s shares (NYSE:PFE) closed up almost 7% for the month.

Infectious diseases

The increased interest in companies working on COVID-19 vaccines and therapies has certainly boosted their share valuations. For example, group member in the BioWorld Infectious Diseases index, Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., has seen its shares (NASDAQ:NVAX) continue an upward trajectory, recording a 112% increase so far this year. That performance has helped the index grow in value by a whopping 63% in 2021 and almost 17% in April alone. (See BioWorld Infectious Diseases index, below.)

The company has its NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine in a pivotal phase III study in the U.S. and Mexico. It has previously reported positive interim efficacy results of NVX-CoV2373 in an ongoing phase III study taking place in the U.K.

Shares of South San Francisco-based Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are also surging, up 78% in April. The company is developing VXA-CoV2-1, its first COVID-19 oral vaccine, which has been found in early clinical studies to trigger mucosal immunity. Data obtained from a phase I trial showed substantial CD8+ T-cell responses, as measured by IFN-g and TNF-a induction.

A poll conducted by Quadrant Strategies, and commissioned by Vaxart, found that nearly 19 million more American adults, about a third of those now refusing to get vaccinated, would get vaccinated if they could take a pill instead of getting a shot. The survey found 23% of respondents said they do not plan to get vaccinated but nearly a third said they would if the vaccine were available as a pill instead of by a needle injection.

During these difficult times, policy makers are constantly being reminded about the urgent need to develop new antibiotics. The latest comes from the Washington-based association Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) in its Medicines in Development for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) 2021 report, which found that the current product pipeline has 89 medicines in development against drug-resistant infections. That may not be nearly enough because the report points out that developing new antimicrobial medicines is extremely risky and can take anywhere from 10 to 20.5 years and require an investment of $568 million to $700 million.

The high costs of development and uncertainties around reimbursement of antibiotic drugs have been contributory factors that a number of manufacturers “have given up and have stopped working on innovative antibiotics because they cannot afford to take the substantial risks necessary to develop these products without some assurance of earning back the investment,” the PhRMA report explains.