Abcellera Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Angios GmbH, of Innsbruck, Austria, said they entered a multiyear, multitarget collaboration to facilitate the discovery of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for vascular diseases of the eye. Abcellera will use its full stack, AI-powered antibody discovery platform to generate panels of antibodies for up to three Angios-selected targets to address diabetic retinopathy. Under the terms, Angios will have the rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic products resulting from the collaboration. Abcellera will receive equity and research fees and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties based on the development and commercialization of antibodies generated under the collaboration.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, of London, said it is a member of a consortium, led by UCL and including the Francis Crick Institute, the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Technical University of Denmark, that was awarded a grant from Horizon 2020, an EU Research and Innovation program, to research the immunogenicity of tumor neoantigens with the aim of developing a tool to predict neoantigen immunogenicity. The project has received €3 million (US$3.6 million) from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. About €800,000 will be allocated to Achilles.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Charleston, S.C., said, in consultation with the University of Sheffield, U.K., the company selected AEZS-150 as the lead candidate in its delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides program. Aeterna will now start formal preclinical development of AEZS-150 in preparation for a potential IND filing. AEZS-150 is being developed with the goal of providing a potential new treatment option of primary hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y., and partner Evvivax Srl, of Rome, reported data from its LinearDNA vaccine candidate showing that in domestic felines a booster injection delivered 30 days after the prime vaccination elicited an average boost in SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody (NAb) levels (titers) by more than fivefold, with every member of the trial cohort producing NAbs. The antibodies produced by the members of the feline cohort were tested against functional SARS-CoV-2 virus of the D614G lineage. The D614G mutation is present in most variants. Testing showed that neutralizing titers were detected in feline sera with a geometric mean titer for the cohort of 398. The average NAb titer results post-booster exceeded the three- to fourfold enhancement previously predicted by the company. Cellular immunity data for the feline cohort are expected in the coming weeks.

Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York, said it entered an agreement with Exeltis, a division of Insud Pharma SLU, of Madrid, Spain, to develop, manufacture and commercialize a preclinical candidate from Aptorum in the European Union and Latin America, with an option to expand the collaboration to the U.S. The candidate is intended to target woman’s health and gynecological conditions, such as endometriosis or related conditions. Under the agreement, Aptorum will retain the development rights in other jurisdictions in the world, as well as the right to develop the candidate into a drug product. Commercialization of the product is subject to relevant regulatory approvals in their respective jurisdictions.

Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing, said they entered a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate the safety and efficacy of orally available reversible MetAP2 inhibitor APL-1202 in combination with PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Asieris plans to submit INDs in China and the U.S. for an open-label, multicenter phase I/II study, with primary objectives of safety, determining the recommended phase II dose and efficacy as neoadjuvant therapy for MIBC.

Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., disclosed in its first-quarter earnings an update on the company separation disclosed last year. Its oncology-focused newco will be named 2seventy Bio, and will be led by CEO Nick Leschly. The separation is targeted for completion at year-end 2021.

CSL Behring, of King of Prussia, Pa., said it closed its commercialization and license agreement with Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam, for etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), a gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B. Under the terms of the deal, announced in June 2020, Uniqure will receive an up-front cash payment of $450 million, with the potential for regulatory and commercial sales milestone payments and royalties as the therapy is developed and commercialized.

Darwinhealth Inc., of New York, said it signed a scientific research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co., also of New York. The collaboration, the Novel Cancer Target Initiative (NCTI), will employ quantitative systems biology-based algorithms, proprietary databases and validated technologies to identify cancer targets across a range of tumor subtypes. As part of the NCTI collaboration, Darwinhealth will receive an up-front payment and has the potential to receive development and commercialization milestone payments.

Enesi Pharma Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., reported top-line results from a study evaluating the immune responses generated by an Implavax-enabled unit solid-dose formulation of classical swine fever (CSF) vaccine. Results showed a solid-dose Implavax formulation of a recombinant E2 antigen CSF virus vaccine delivered subcutaneously using the Implavax needle-free injection device generated a stronger immune response than standard liquid CSF vaccine formulations, particularly in terms of CSF virus-specific T-cell responses.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hamilton, Ontario, said it entered a clinical trial collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., to evaluate Fusion’s lead candidate, FPI-1434 ([225Ac]-FPI-1434), in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R). The planned phase I/I trial will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of FPI-1434 in combination with pembrolizumab and is expected to initiate about six to nine months after achieving the recommended phase II dose in the ongoing phase I study of FPI-1434 monotherapy. Under the terms, Fusion will sponsor the study and Merck will supply Keytruda.

Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla., provided guidance on the terms of its agreement with Beijing Youfeng Biological Technology Ltd., of Beijing, in connection with the $2 million payment made by Youfeng-BI to GNBT and its subsidiary, Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc., on or about April 27, 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, if Youfeng-BI conducts phase I, II and III trials in accordance with ICH guidelines to support commercial approval of the Ii-Key SARS-Cov-2 vaccine by China’s NMPA, then Youfeng will provide the clinical data to Generex for its U.S. FDA and international approvals in its current contracts as available, and Youfeng will have exclusive sales rights in any country other than the U.S., Canada and the countries, territories under GNBT’s current licensed out contracts, and Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia with respects to the li-key SARS-Cov-2 vaccine. Upon the technology being recognized by the NMPA through the li-key SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Youfeng will execute the payment terms of license fee for the entire Ii-key platform referred to in a contract previously executed by GNBT.

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas, said it entered an amendment to a May 2020 license agreement with a major cancer research center in Houston to grant to Genprex an exclusive worldwide license to an additional portfolio of six patents and one patent application and related technology. The newly licensed IP includes methods for treating non-small-cell lung cancer by administration of a TUSC2 therapeutic in conjunction with EGFR inhibitors or other cancer therapies, in patients who are predicted to be responsive to TUSC2 therapy. A TUSC2 gene-expressing plasmid is the active agent in Reqorsa immunogene therapy, Genprex’s lead drug candidate. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ITM AG, of Munich, Germany, said it established a Chinese subsidiary, ITM (Shanghai) Precision Medical Co., Ltd., in Shanghai, China. The new subsidiary will be part of the ITM Group as a wholly foreign-owned entity to further expand ITM’s growing operations in China, which it said is a key emerging market for radiomolecular precision oncology. The company said its Shanghai team will especially focus on expanding and accelerating clinical development, regulatory filings and access of targeted therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for Chinese patients.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMHCU), sponsored by affiliates of Avego Management LLC and Metalmark Capital, said they entered a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, anticipated to occur in the third quarter 2021, the combined company will be renamed Jasper Therapeutics Inc., and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol JSPR. In addition to the funds held in Amplitude’s trust account (about $100 million less any redemptions), the transaction also includes commitments for a $100 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) priced at $10 per share. Investors in the PIPE include lead investor Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds and affiliates of the SPAC sponsor, including Avego, Velan Capital and Metalmark, as well as Amgen Inc., Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group, Kingdon Capital Management and Woodline Partners LP, in addition to existing Jasper investors Abingworth LLP, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Roche Venture Fund and Alexandria Venture Investments LLC. Jasper, which is developing hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, is expected to have cash resources of about $180 million at the closing of the transaction.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp., of Kelowna, British Columbia, reported data showing its Dehydratech 2.0 formulations delivered improved performance when compared to both Lexaria's original Dehydratech 1.0 and 2.0 concentration-matched formulations, as well as to a medium chain triglyceride oil-based control formulation representative of standard industry practices. The Dehydratech formulation variations are designed to deliver cannabidiol.

Mimedx Group Inc., of Marietta, Ga., and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine will collaborate to develop clinical therapies. The institute is credited with developing and implanting the first engineered organ in a patient. Its researchers have engineered replacement tissues and organs in flat structures, tubular tissues, hollow organs and solid organs, plus 15 different applications of its cell/tissue therapy technologies such as skin, urethras, cartilage, bladders, muscle, kidney and vaginal organs have been used in human patients.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it has a new supply agreement with the Swiss federal government to supply 7 million doses of COVID-19 booster vaccine in 2022, with an additional option for another 7 million doses for delivery during the second half of 2022 or first quarter of 2023. The agreement follows two earlier agreements between Switzerland and Moderna to supply 13.5 million doses of the vaccine. Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, authorized Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 12.

Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, said in vitro studies show ensovibep (MP0-420) maintained full potency against known mutations of SARS-CoV-2, including those present in variants first identified in Brazil, California, India and New York, in addition to the previously reported variants originating from the U.K. and South Africa. An ongoing phase II pilot study of ensovibep in ambulatory patients is expanding into second cohort, the company added. Ensovibep binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at three locations.

Neuropathix Inc., of Doylestown, Pa., said a preclinical study showed that its compound, KLS-13019, prevented and reversed chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in mice. The study aimed to characterize the behavioral pharmacological effects of KLS-13019 in comparison to cannabidiol (CBD) and morphine in mouse models for the treatment of CIPN, nociceptive pain and reinforcement. Key findings in the study, the company added, showed that while CBD and KLS-13019 both proved effective in preventing the development of pain associated with CIPN, KLS-13019 was also able to reverse CIPN-related pain while CBD was ineffective. Further results revealed that KLS-13019 did not bind to opioid receptors in the brain, meaning it holds a very low risk for chemical dependency.

Nova Mentis Life Science Group, of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it initiated an observational study of NM-101 to examine the roles of microbiota, serotonin signaling and the immune system in gut and brain development of autism spectrum disorder and fragile X syndrome. Nova said it plans to recruit at least 300 participants across the U.S and Canada, with more than 200 of them diagnosed with the two indications. Participants will be asked to provide samples of cheek cells, urine, finger/toe-prick blood and feces, which will be used to quantify serotonin levels and related cell signaling pathways, as well as evaluate commensal bacterial species and their function in the gut. Samples will be compared with those from age-matched neurotypical controls.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., and the vaccine alliance Gavi finalized an advance purchase agreement to supply Novavax’s recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX facility. Novavax is expected to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries. In a separate purchase agreement with Gavi, the Serum Institute of India is expected to manufacture and deliver the balance of the 1.1 billion doses of Novavax' vaccine.

New preclinical data from Ocugen Inc., of Malvern, Pa., showed that OCU-200, a transferrin-tumstatin fusion protein, demonstrated potential to treat diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration. OCU-200 inhibited cell proliferation, cell invasion and tube formation by endothelial cells, the company said. In an oxygen-induced retinopathy mice model, OCU-200 significantly reduced avascular areas at low dose (68% reduction, p<0.05) and high dose (68% reduction, p<0.05), and significantly reduced neovascular tufts at low dose (59% reduction, p<0.05) and high dose (58% reduction, p<0.05) compared to vehicle-treated eyes, Ocugen added.

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Stanford University School of Medicine are collaborating in a three-year research project to study autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions. The collaboration will start with looking at the effect of Sanofi’s investigational molecules on excessive type 2 inflammation, figuring out the molecular drivers of effector and suppressor T cells in autoimmunity and the mechanisms of immune-related adverse events caused by immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Seven Bridges, of Boston, and Evanston, Ill.-based consulting firm ZS Associates are partnering to create a one-stop solution for drug developers in need of multi-omics analysis. ZS will provide expertise in biomedical research services and data science, and Seven Bridges will contribute its technology platform enabling multi-omics analytics.

Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., licensed a portfolio of small-molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain family of transcription factors from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology (VIB). Springworks will pay KU Leuven and VIB $11 million up front and up to $285 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones as well as tiered single-digit percentage royalties on net sales of any drugs that are developed.

Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa., said its AT1 receptor selective agonist, TRV-027, was selected for the U.S. NIH’s Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV-4d) study in approximately 300 patients with COVID-19.

Vectura Group plc, of Chippenham, U.K., and Inspira Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of London, are working together to develop an inhaled formulation of Inspira’s lead drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 using Vectura’s Fox vibrating mesh nebulizer. The candidate is a purified plant extract that contains proteolytic enzymes that can rapidly inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro. Vectura has already performed an initial feasibility study and plans to perform further testing and development work ahead of a phase I study.

Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shijiazhuang City, China, published results of a study in Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B designed to figure out the active ingredients in the Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules that help it treat COVID-19. The study found seven molecules, amygdalin, prunasin, glycyrrhizic acid, forsythoside A, forsythoside I, rhein and aloe-emodin, that bind to ACE2, potentially disrupting the interaction with SARS-CoV-2.