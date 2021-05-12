Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., of New York Cosibelimab PD-L1 inhibitor Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma Target enrollment of about 75 participants with metastatic disease reached in registration-enabling trial, with primary efficacy endpoint of confirmed objective response rate assessed by independent central review; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2021

GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif. GTB-3550 Fusion protein conjugate composed of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of interleukin-15 Myelodysplastic syndromes and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia Drug produced up to a 63.7% reduction in bone marrow blast levels and restored patients’ endogenous natural killer cell function, proliferation and immune surveillance

Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of Calgary, Alberta PTX-COVID19-B mRNA based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Level of antibodies produced by PTX-COVID19-B compare favorably to published levels of antibodies produced by other mRNA vaccines; 16- µg , 40- µg and 100-µg dose levels showed blocking antibodies by day 28 and all of them reached 100% blocking activity by day 42 with samples diluted 1:100 or greater; plans to start a phase II study in early June 2021 comparing the 40µg dose of PTX-COVID19-B to Comirnaty (tozinameran, Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE)

Qpex Biopharma Inc., of San Diego Oravance Ultra-broad-spectrum oral beta-lactamase inhibitor Drug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections First patient dosed in the study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of Oravance in healthy adult volunteers

Scholar Rock Holding Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., Apitegromab Inhibitor of myostatin activation Spinal muscular atrophy Data from the study in healthy volunteers published in Advances in Therapy showed single- and multiple-ascending doses of apitegromab were safe and well-tolerated at I.V. doses up to 30 mg/kg; half-life was 24-31 days across the evaluated doses; apitegromab increased serum latent myostatin levels

Ultimovacs ASA, of Oslo, Norway UV-1 Peptide-based telomerase antigen vaccine Metastatic malignant melanoma Data published in Frontiers in Immunology showed 50% of the 12 patients treated with UV-1 and Yervoy (ipilimumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) were still alive at 4.8 years

Phase II

ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD19 Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after 2 or more systemic treatments Data from the Lotis-2 study published in The Lancet Oncology showed Zynlonta produced an overall response rate of 48.3%, including 24.1% complete responses and 24.1% partial responses; median duration of response was 10.3 months

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (Ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19 The 20-mg dose of NP-120 reduced IL-6 by an adjusted mean of 267 ng/L, compared to a reduction of 7 ng/L for standard of care (p=0.0292).

Biomarck Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Newtown, Pa. BIO-11006 Myristoylated alanine rich protein kinase C substrate inhibitor Acute respiratory distress syndrome At 28 days, survival was 79% for BIO-11006 and 63% for placebo; BIO-11006 produced rapid and faster improvements in oxygenation compared to placebo

Biophytis SA, of Paris Sarconeos (BIO-101) Proto-oncogene Mas agonist Severe respiratory failure in COVID-19 Recruited 155th patient in the phase II/III study, triggering the second interim analysis by the independent data monitoring committee; results of the analysis are expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021

Cage Bio Inc., of San Carlos, Calif. CGB-400 Ionic-liquid based product Moderate to severe rosacea with inflammatory lesions Treated first patient in the 12-week study

Clene Inc., of Salt Lake City CNM-Au8 Aqueous suspension of catalytically active gold nanocrystals Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis In the Rescue-ALS study, 34%, 26% and 18% of patients who completed weeks 12, 24 and 36, respectively, had increases from baseline in MUNIX(4)sum; mean reduction in forced vital capacity was approximately 11% at week 24

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd., of San Diego CBP-201 IL-4Ralpha monoclonal antibody Moderate to severe persistent asthma First of approximately 300 patients treated in the study testing the safety and efficacy of 2 doses of CBP-201 for 24 weeks

Context Therapeutics LLC, of Philadelphia ONA-XR (onapristone extended release) Progesterone receptor antagonist Metastatic endometrial cancer First of up to 25 patients treated in the Onward 221 study testing ONA-XR plus anastrozole; primary endpoint is overall response rate; secondary endpoints include duration of response, clinical benefit rate and progression-free survival

Graybug Vision Inc., of Redwood City GB-102 Formulation of the pan-VEGF inhibitor sunitinib malate Wet age-related macular degeneration In the Altissimo study, for the 1-mg dose, median time to first supportive therapy was 5 months; 48% of patients did not require supportive therapy for at least 6 months; injection frequency was reduced by 58% compared to patients’ treatment prior to enrollment in the trial

GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif. GTB-3550 Fusion protein conjugate composed of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of interleukin-15 Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia Plans to enroll patients in 2 independent cohorts for the diseases; patients will have CD33 expression ≥50% and fewer prior treatment lines than in the phase I ; patients will be treated with 2 cycles of GTB-3550 therapy with a rest period between cycles; company is evaluating the use of minimal residual disease-based endpoints that may allow for accelerated approval

Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany Vilobelimab Monoclonal antibody targeting complement factor C5a Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis In the Ixplore study, vilobelimab plus standard of care produced clinical remission in 75% of patients at week 24 compared to 50% for standard of care alone

Magenta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. MGTA-145 Stem cell mobilization therapy Multiple myeloma All 10 patients met the primary endpoint of mobilization and collection of 2M CD34+ stem cells per kg in up to 2 days of same-day mobilization and apheresis; 9 of 10 patients achieved the primary endpoint in a single day; median number of stem cells collected in one day was 5.4M CD34+ stem cells per kg

Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich. Nyxol (phentolamine mesylate eye drops) Alpha 1/alpha 2 adrenoceptor antagonist Presbyopia Completed enrollment of 150 patients in the Vega-1 study; top-line data expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021

Phase III

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. AMX-0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate-taurursodiol) Histone deacetylase inhibitor Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Phoenix study expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021; primary efficacy outcome will be a joint assessment of ALSFRS-R total score progression over 48 weeks and survival; secondary efficacy outcomes will include change in slow vital capacity, serial assessments of patient-reported outcomes and ventilation-free survival rates

Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston TXA-127 Angiotensin II receptor modulator COVID-19 Agent added to NIH-funded Activ-4d trial testing multiple compounds, each against placebo; TXA-127 segment expected to enroll 300 participants

Medeor Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco MDR-101 Allogeneic HLA-matched living donor hematopoietic stem cell therapy Kidney transplant rejection Enrollment and kidney transplantation completed in pivotal trial assessing establishment of immune tolerance that allows for complete withdrawal of immunosuppressive drugs

Minerva Neurosciences Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Roluperidone 5-HT 2a receptor antagonist; opioid receptor sigma antagonist 2 Schizophrenia 40-week open-label extension showed continuous improvement in negative symptoms, measured by Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale Marder Negative Symptom Factor Score, over 1 year in those who received 64-mg (n=167, mean improvement of 7.5 points) and 32-mg (n=166, mean improvement of 6.8 points) doses and continuous improvement over 1 year in Personal and Social Performance total score (mean of 14.5 and 12.3 points, respectively)

Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Tafasitamab CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma First of about 880 participants dosed in Frontmind study assessing tafasitamab + lenalidomide in addition to rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) vs. R-CHOP alone as front-line treatment; primary endpoint is investigator-assessed progression-free survival

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Sci-B-Vac Hepatitis B large envelope protein modulator Hepatitis B virus infection The Lancet Infectious Diseases published results from pivotal Protect study that showed 10 µg of VBI’s 3-antigen vaccine candidate achieved superior seroprotection rate in adults vs. 20 µg of single-antigen HBV vaccine Engerix-B (Glaxosmithkline plc)