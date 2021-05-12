|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Cosibelimab
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
|Target enrollment of about 75 participants with metastatic disease reached in registration-enabling trial, with primary efficacy endpoint of confirmed objective response rate assessed by independent central review; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2021
|GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif.
|GTB-3550
|Fusion protein conjugate composed of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of interleukin-15
|Myelodysplastic syndromes and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia
|Drug produced up to a 63.7% reduction in bone marrow blast levels and restored patients’ endogenous natural killer cell function, proliferation and immune surveillance
|Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of Calgary, Alberta
|PTX-COVID19-B
|mRNA based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Level of antibodies produced by PTX-COVID19-B compare favorably to published levels of antibodies produced by other mRNA vaccines; 16-µg, 40-µg and 100-µg dose levels showed blocking antibodies by day 28 and all of them reached 100% blocking activity by day 42 with samples diluted 1:100 or greater; plans to start a phase II study in early June 2021 comparing the 40µg dose of PTX-COVID19-B to Comirnaty (tozinameran, Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE)
|Qpex Biopharma Inc., of San Diego
|Oravance
|Ultra-broad-spectrum oral beta-lactamase inhibitor
|Drug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections
|First patient dosed in the study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of Oravance in healthy adult volunteers
|Scholar Rock Holding Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.,
|Apitegromab
|Inhibitor of myostatin activation
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|Data from the study in healthy volunteers published in Advances in Therapy showed single- and multiple-ascending doses of apitegromab were safe and well-tolerated at I.V. doses up to 30 mg/kg; half-life was 24-31 days across the evaluated doses; apitegromab increased serum latent myostatin levels
|Ultimovacs ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|UV-1
|Peptide-based telomerase antigen vaccine
|Metastatic malignant melanoma
|Data published in Frontiers in Immunology showed 50% of the 12 patients treated with UV-1 and Yervoy (ipilimumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) were still alive at 4.8 years
|Phase II
|ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD19
|Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after 2 or more systemic treatments
|Data from the Lotis-2 study published in The Lancet Oncology showed Zynlonta produced an overall response rate of 48.3%, including 24.1% complete responses and 24.1% partial responses; median duration of response was 10.3 months
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|The 20-mg dose of NP-120 reduced IL-6 by an adjusted mean of 267 ng/L, compared to a reduction of 7 ng/L for standard of care (p=0.0292).
|Biomarck Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Newtown, Pa.
|BIO-11006
|Myristoylated alanine rich protein kinase C substrate inhibitor
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome
|At 28 days, survival was 79% for BIO-11006 and 63% for placebo; BIO-11006 produced rapid and faster improvements in oxygenation compared to placebo
|Biophytis SA, of Paris
|Sarconeos (BIO-101)
|Proto-oncogene Mas agonist
|Severe respiratory failure in COVID-19
|Recruited 155th patient in the phase II/III study, triggering the second interim analysis by the independent data monitoring committee; results of the analysis are expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021
|Cage Bio Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|CGB-400
|Ionic-liquid based product
|Moderate to severe rosacea with inflammatory lesions
|Treated first patient in the 12-week study
|Clene Inc., of Salt Lake City
|CNM-Au8
|Aqueous suspension of catalytically active gold nanocrystals
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|In the Rescue-ALS study, 34%, 26% and 18% of patients who completed weeks 12, 24 and 36, respectively, had increases from baseline in MUNIX(4)sum; mean reduction in forced vital capacity was approximately 11% at week 24
|Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd., of San Diego
|CBP-201
|IL-4Ralpha monoclonal antibody
|Moderate to severe persistent asthma
|First of approximately 300 patients treated in the study testing the safety and efficacy of 2 doses of CBP-201 for 24 weeks
|Context Therapeutics LLC, of Philadelphia
|ONA-XR (onapristone extended release)
|Progesterone receptor antagonist
|Metastatic endometrial cancer
|First of up to 25 patients treated in the Onward 221 study testing ONA-XR plus anastrozole; primary endpoint is overall response rate; secondary endpoints include duration of response, clinical benefit rate and progression-free survival
|Graybug Vision Inc., of Redwood City
|GB-102
|Formulation of the pan-VEGF inhibitor sunitinib malate
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|In the Altissimo study, for the 1-mg dose, median time to first supportive therapy was 5 months; 48% of patients did not require supportive therapy for at least 6 months; injection frequency was reduced by 58% compared to patients’ treatment prior to enrollment in the trial
|GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif.
|GTB-3550
|Fusion protein conjugate composed of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of interleukin-15
|Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia
|Plans to enroll patients in 2 independent cohorts for the diseases; patients will have CD33 expression ≥50% and fewer prior treatment lines than in the phase I; patients will be treated with 2 cycles of GTB-3550 therapy with a rest period between cycles; company is evaluating the use of minimal residual disease-based endpoints that may allow for accelerated approval
|Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany
|Vilobelimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting complement factor C5a
|Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis
|In the Ixplore study, vilobelimab plus standard of care produced clinical remission in 75% of patients at week 24 compared to 50% for standard of care alone
|Magenta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|MGTA-145
|Stem cell mobilization therapy
|Multiple myeloma
|All 10 patients met the primary endpoint of mobilization and collection of 2M CD34+ stem cells per kg in up to 2 days of same-day mobilization and apheresis; 9 of 10 patients achieved the primary endpoint in a single day; median number of stem cells collected in one day was 5.4M CD34+ stem cells per kg
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich.
|Nyxol (phentolamine mesylate eye drops)
|Alpha 1/alpha 2 adrenoceptor antagonist
|Presbyopia
|Completed enrollment of 150 patients in the Vega-1 study; top-line data expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021
|Phase III
|Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AMX-0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate-taurursodiol)
|Histone deacetylase inhibitor
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Phoenix study expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021; primary efficacy outcome will be a joint assessment of ALSFRS-R total score progression over 48 weeks and survival; secondary efficacy outcomes will include change in slow vital capacity, serial assessments of patient-reported outcomes and ventilation-free survival rates
|Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|TXA-127
|Angiotensin II receptor modulator
|COVID-19
|Agent added to NIH-funded Activ-4d trial testing multiple compounds, each against placebo; TXA-127 segment expected to enroll 300 participants
|Medeor Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|MDR-101
|Allogeneic HLA-matched living donor hematopoietic stem cell therapy
|Kidney transplant rejection
|Enrollment and kidney transplantation completed in pivotal trial assessing establishment of immune tolerance that allows for complete withdrawal of immunosuppressive drugs
|Minerva Neurosciences Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Roluperidone
|5-HT 2a receptor antagonist; opioid receptor sigma antagonist 2
|Schizophrenia
|40-week open-label extension showed continuous improvement in negative symptoms, measured by Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale Marder Negative Symptom Factor Score, over 1 year in those who received 64-mg (n=167, mean improvement of 7.5 points) and 32-mg (n=166, mean improvement of 6.8 points) doses and continuous improvement over 1 year in Personal and Social Performance total score (mean of 14.5 and 12.3 points, respectively)
|Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Tafasitamab
|CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|First of about 880 participants dosed in Frontmind study assessing tafasitamab + lenalidomide in addition to rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) vs. R-CHOP alone as front-line treatment; primary endpoint is investigator-assessed progression-free survival
|VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sci-B-Vac
|Hepatitis B large envelope protein modulator
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|The Lancet Infectious Diseases published results from pivotal Protect study that showed 10 µg of VBI’s 3-antigen vaccine candidate achieved superior seroprotection rate in adults vs. 20 µg of single-antigen HBV vaccine Engerix-B (Glaxosmithkline plc)
