Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash. Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4 First-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma In the EV-103 study, Padcev plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced an objective response rate of 73.3%, including 15.6% complete responses; median progression-free survival was 12.3 months; median overall survival was 26.1 months

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. BDTX-189 EGFR/HER2 inhibitor Advanced solid tumors Dosed at ≥800 mg once daily in MasterKey-01 trial, 1 of 3 people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) EGFR exon 20 showed confirmed partial response, 1 had stable disease and 1 had progressive disease; 3 with NSCLC HER2 exon 20 showed stable disease; 6 with HER2-amplification across various tumor types showed 1 confirmed/1 unconfirmed partial response, 2 with stable disease and 2 with progressive disease

Crescendo Biologics Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K. CB-307 Albumin/CDw137/glutamate carboxypeptidase II modulator Advanced solid tumors First of up to 50 participants with advanced/metastatic prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive disease enrolled in Potentia trial; top-line data from dose-escalation part are expected to report in 2022

MD Anderson Cancer Center, of Houston IACS-6274 Glutaminase-1 inhibitor Advanced solid tumors 17/20 evaluable participants achieved best response of stable disease, with disease control rate of 60% at 12 weeks; 6 with biomarker-defined advanced cancers had durable disease stabilization for >6 months, with evidence of tumor shrinkage

Pyramid Biosciences Inc., of Waltham, Mass. PBI-100 TRK inhibitor Psoriasis First of 25 healthy volunteers dosed in first round of study

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc., of Boston SNS-301 Aspartate beta-hydroxylase modulator Squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck In ongoing phase I/II combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck and Co. Inc.), at April 14, 2021, data cutoff, in 12 people who did not achieve objective response to prior PD-1 treatment, 67% (8/12) achieved stable disease (SD) or partial response, including 1 with PD-L1-negative tumor who achieved tumor reduction of 71% ongoing after 11 months of therapy; of 7 who achieved SD, 2 were longstanding, at 8 and 10 months

Transcenta Holding Ltd., of Suzhou, China MSB-2311 PD-L1 inhibitor Advanced solid tumors; hematologic malignancy Of 17 people with solid tumors evaluable for biomarker expression, 6 showed confirmed partial response (PR) and 1 showed sustained incomplete PR (iPR) per iRECIST; 4/7 showed tumor shrinkage of >50% and 3 showed durable response (≥24 weeks); 1/6 lymphoma patients achieved PR

Xalud Therapeutics Inc., of New York XT-150 IL-10 receptor agonist Knee osteoarthritis Phase Ib/IIa studies showed no serious adverse events in people with moderate to severe knee OA following single injection of study drug; pain relief observed over 6 months of observation

Xalud Therapeutics Inc., of New York XT-150 IL-10 receptor agonist Radicular neuropathic pain First participant dosed in phase I/IIa study to treat pain due to lumbar disc disease

Phase II

Annovis Bio Inc., of Berwyn, Pa. ANVS-401 Inhibitor of amyloid precursor protein, alpha-synuclein and tau Parkinson's disease Levels of 4 inflammatory markers were lower following therapy; full study data, including dose-ranging analysis in 40 PD patients, expected in July or August 2021

Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash. Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4 Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer after treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor In cohort 2 of EV-201, with a median follow-up of 16 months, confirmed objective response rate was 51%, including 22% complete responses; median progression-free survival was 6.7 months; median overall survival was 16.1 months

Cantargia AB, of Stockholm Nadunolimab (CAN-04) IL-1 receptor accessory protein inhibitor Pancreatic cancer In ongoing Canfour combination trial with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line disease, efficacy analysis in 33 participants showed median progression-free survival of 7.8 months; 9 people showed confirmed partial response with median duration of response of 6.8 months; ongoing retrospective central review of CT scans showed 1 confirmed complete responder; median survival is 12.6 months with 58% of participants still alive

Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal LAU-7b (fenretinide) Nuclear factor kappa B gene modulator COVID-19 Enrollment of 240 participants completed in Resolution study; top-line results expected in third quarter of 2021

Recardio Inc., of San Francisco Dutogliptin (repurposed formulation) Dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor Myocardial infarction Combination study with filgrastim to restore lost myocardial function in people who experienced STEMI and received percutaneous coronary intervention with stent placement completed enrollment; outcomes analysis underway

Xalud Therapeutics Inc., of New York XT-150 IL-10 receptor agonist Knee osteoarthritis Phase IIb study in people with moderate to severe knee OA pain reached target enrollment of 270 participants; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2021

Phase III

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hayward, Calif. Dsuvia (sufentanil) Opioid receptor mu agonist Pain Investigator-initiated study at Tampa General Hospital will evaluate drug in 100 people with sickle cell disease who present to emergency department (ED) with vaso-occlusive crisis for management of moderate to severe acute pain until I.V. line started for opioid and other parenteral medications; endpoints include time from ED arrival to first analgesic medication, ED length of stay, hospital admission rates, patient and clinician satisfaction and adverse events

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. V-114 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Pneumococcal disease prophylaxis In the Pneu-Direction study, infants given a mixed dose schedule of the currently available 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) followed by V-114 were generally comparable for the 13 serotypes targeted by both vaccines; in the Pneu-Plan study, immune responses were generally comparable to PCV13 for the 13 shared serotypes when V-114 was used as a catch-up regimen in children 7 months to 17 years of age who were either pneumococcal vaccine-naïve or who previously received a partial or full regimen of a lower valency pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; serotypes 22F and 33F immunogenicity in Pneu-Plan were higher for V-114 than PCV13

Obseva SA, of Geneva, Switzerland Yselty (linzagolix) GnRH receptor antagonist Heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids In the Primrose 1 study, 76-week data were consistent with the data from the Primrose 2 study; the 100-mg dose and the 200-mg dose plus hormonal add-back therapy produced evidence of bone mineral density recovery