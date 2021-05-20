|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4
|First-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
|In the EV-103 study, Padcev plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced an objective response rate of 73.3%, including 15.6% complete responses; median progression-free survival was 12.3 months; median overall survival was 26.1 months
|Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|BDTX-189
|EGFR/HER2 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Dosed at ≥800 mg once daily in MasterKey-01 trial, 1 of 3 people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) EGFR exon 20 showed confirmed partial response, 1 had stable disease and 1 had progressive disease; 3 with NSCLC HER2 exon 20 showed stable disease; 6 with HER2-amplification across various tumor types showed 1 confirmed/1 unconfirmed partial response, 2 with stable disease and 2 with progressive disease
|Crescendo Biologics Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K.
|CB-307
|Albumin/CDw137/glutamate carboxypeptidase II modulator
|Advanced solid tumors
|First of up to 50 participants with advanced/metastatic prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive disease enrolled in Potentia trial; top-line data from dose-escalation part are expected to report in 2022
|MD Anderson Cancer Center, of Houston
|IACS-6274
|Glutaminase-1 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|17/20 evaluable participants achieved best response of stable disease, with disease control rate of 60% at 12 weeks; 6 with biomarker-defined advanced cancers had durable disease stabilization for >6 months, with evidence of tumor shrinkage
|Pyramid Biosciences Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|PBI-100
|TRK inhibitor
|Psoriasis
|First of 25 healthy volunteers dosed in first round of study
|Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc., of Boston
|SNS-301
|Aspartate beta-hydroxylase modulator
|Squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck
|In ongoing phase I/II combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck and Co. Inc.), at April 14, 2021, data cutoff, in 12 people who did not achieve objective response to prior PD-1 treatment, 67% (8/12) achieved stable disease (SD) or partial response, including 1 with PD-L1-negative tumor who achieved tumor reduction of 71% ongoing after 11 months of therapy; of 7 who achieved SD, 2 were longstanding, at 8 and 10 months
|Transcenta Holding Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|MSB-2311
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors; hematologic malignancy
|Of 17 people with solid tumors evaluable for biomarker expression, 6 showed confirmed partial response (PR) and 1 showed sustained incomplete PR (iPR) per iRECIST; 4/7 showed tumor shrinkage of >50% and 3 showed durable response (≥24 weeks); 1/6 lymphoma patients achieved PR
|Xalud Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|XT-150
|IL-10 receptor agonist
|Knee osteoarthritis
|Phase Ib/IIa studies showed no serious adverse events in people with moderate to severe knee OA following single injection of study drug; pain relief observed over 6 months of observation
|Xalud Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|XT-150
|IL-10 receptor agonist
|Radicular neuropathic pain
|First participant dosed in phase I/IIa study to treat pain due to lumbar disc disease
|Phase II
|Annovis Bio Inc., of Berwyn, Pa.
|ANVS-401
|Inhibitor of amyloid precursor protein, alpha-synuclein and tau
|Parkinson's disease
|Levels of 4 inflammatory markers were lower following therapy; full study data, including dose-ranging analysis in 40 PD patients, expected in July or August 2021
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4
|Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer after treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor
|In cohort 2 of EV-201, with a median follow-up of 16 months, confirmed objective response rate was 51%, including 22% complete responses; median progression-free survival was 6.7 months; median overall survival was 16.1 months
|Cantargia AB, of Stockholm
|Nadunolimab (CAN-04)
|IL-1 receptor accessory protein inhibitor
|Pancreatic cancer
|In ongoing Canfour combination trial with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line disease, efficacy analysis in 33 participants showed median progression-free survival of 7.8 months; 9 people showed confirmed partial response with median duration of response of 6.8 months; ongoing retrospective central review of CT scans showed 1 confirmed complete responder; median survival is 12.6 months with 58% of participants still alive
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b (fenretinide)
|Nuclear factor kappa B gene modulator
|COVID-19
|Enrollment of 240 participants completed in Resolution study; top-line results expected in third quarter of 2021
|Recardio Inc., of San Francisco
|Dutogliptin (repurposed formulation)
|Dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor
|Myocardial infarction
|Combination study with filgrastim to restore lost myocardial function in people who experienced STEMI and received percutaneous coronary intervention with stent placement completed enrollment; outcomes analysis underway
|Xalud Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|XT-150
|IL-10 receptor agonist
|Knee osteoarthritis
|Phase IIb study in people with moderate to severe knee OA pain reached target enrollment of 270 participants; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2021
|Phase III
|Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hayward, Calif.
|Dsuvia (sufentanil)
|Opioid receptor mu agonist
|Pain
|Investigator-initiated study at Tampa General Hospital will evaluate drug in 100 people with sickle cell disease who present to emergency department (ED) with vaso-occlusive crisis for management of moderate to severe acute pain until I.V. line started for opioid and other parenteral medications; endpoints include time from ED arrival to first analgesic medication, ED length of stay, hospital admission rates, patient and clinician satisfaction and adverse events
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|V-114
|15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
|Pneumococcal disease prophylaxis
|In the Pneu-Direction study, infants given a mixed dose schedule of the currently available 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) followed by V-114 were generally comparable for the 13 serotypes targeted by both vaccines; in the Pneu-Plan study, immune responses were generally comparable to PCV13 for the 13 shared serotypes when V-114 was used as a catch-up regimen in children 7 months to 17 years of age who were either pneumococcal vaccine-naïve or who previously received a partial or full regimen of a lower valency pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; serotypes 22F and 33F immunogenicity in Pneu-Plan were higher for V-114 than PCV13
|Obseva SA, of Geneva, Switzerland
|Yselty (linzagolix)
|GnRH receptor antagonist
|Heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids
|In the Primrose 1 study, 76-week data were consistent with the data from the Primrose 2 study; the 100-mg dose and the 200-mg dose plus hormonal add-back therapy produced evidence of bone mineral density recovery
