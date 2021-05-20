Heru Inc. has raised $30 million in a series A financing to support the further development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, wearable eye diagnostic and vision correction platform. D1 Capital Partners led the round, with participation from Softbank Ventures Opportunity Fund, Maurice Ferre, Frederic Moll, Krillion Ventures and a consortium of investors with expertise in developing, launching and scaling medical technologies.

Spun out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in 2018, Heru has developed autonomous AI-driven vision diagnostics and augmentation software for use with commercially available augmented reality (AR) headsets. The company secured a $2.7 million seed round last year. It licenses the patented technology on an exclusive basis from the University of Miami.

“Combined with Heru AI and the power of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute’s dozens of patents, it is now possible to streamline diagnostic care as part of a comprehensive exam strategy through a wearable device,” said Heru founder and CEO Mohamed Abou Shousha.

First offering already in the market

Heru plans to use the new funds over the next several years to bring its unique eye care approach to patients, first in perimetry testing and then with a series of add-on features that are agnostic to off-the-shelf wearable technologies. Future platform additions include objective visual field testing, augmented vision correction, color vision testing and other comprehensive eye exam features that enable practitioners to utilize fewer hardware devices and rely more on intelligent wearable technologies.

John Trefethen, chief marketing officer, Heru

The company anticipates a steady release of new offerings, John Trefethen, Heru’s chief marketing officer, told BioWorld. “In this year, you will see several add-on features, including a 510(k)-released product.

Heru’s first product, a diagnostics software for perimetry testing, received FDA listing as a class I exempt device in December. It is currently in use at five locations across the U.S., “and thousands of exams are running through that system today,” Trefethen said.

For anyone who has had their eyes examined, perimetry is where one stares at a fixed point in a large metal frame and clicks a button when they detect flashes on the periphery of their vision. A poor test result can be an early sign of progressive eye diseases like glaucoma.

“Our technology is replacing that large, medical-grade furniture with a seven-inch, less than a pound, wearable technology that’s equally as accurate and much faster and more patient compliant,” Trefethen said.

Vision correction

Based in Miami, Heru also has the rights to a patent that enables the diagnosis of a patient’s visual defects in real time and makes adjustments to correct the vision loss. “For example, if you’ve had a stroke and you can’t see on the right half of your vision, we detect that on the fly and, as it changes, on the fly we’re able to, through learning and artificial intelligence,” provide a view on the healthy part of your retina,” Trefethen explained.

The company is collaborating with developers of cutting-edge AR devices, such as Microsoft Corp. and Magic Leap Inc. to bring that vision correction feature to fruition.

An estimated 450 million people worldwide have some kind of visual defect or disease, many in places that lack easy access to facilities for diagnosis and care. Heru’s ease of use and portability – built-in batteries and 5G connectivity – aims to address that need.

“The single most important approach that we’re taking is to deliver more accessible eye care to the world,” he said.

To do that, Heru is focused both on enabling more care by eye care physicians and expanding the point of care. He noted, for example, the Indian Health Service, which is very strong in Native American communities but often challenged by rural health barriers. With Heru, “the device now goes to them,” Trefethen said.

The company is currently targeting optometry and ophthalmology practices, both private and retail. Down the road, the company also anticipates prescriptions to use its technology in the home. There is also a strong use case in emergency rooms, where ophthalmologists are not always on site. The technology enables stroke or head trauma patients to get an immediate eye test, whether they are sitting up or lying down.

Clinically proven

Heru’s AI test is constantly learning and improving through thousands of eye exams – about 300,000 patients go through the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute each year. The company completed a clinical trial showing its technology is clinically equivalent to the gold standard device, the Humphrey Visual Field by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, using both Microsoft Hololens and Magic Leap AR/VR devices.

A second study, still underway, will demonstrate equivalency of Heru’s AI with the clinical equivalent to the gold standard, the Swedish interactive threshold algorithm, Trefethen said.

Currently, the perimetry test takes two-and-a-half minutes per eye, which is 35% faster than the gold standard. Clinicians purchase the software and pay Heru a small portion of the payment they receive for an exam to have access to the platform.