New preclinical data from Creative Medical Technology Holdings, of Phoenix, demonstrated that administration of Immcelz inhibited onset of Parkinsonism-like behavior and resulted in dopaminergic cell protection. Augmentation of brain protective interleukin-10 protein was observed in treated animals, the company said. Immcelz uses a patient's own blood cells that have been reprogrammed by culturing with established universal donor stem cells followed by re-infusion into the patient. Preclinical models of liver failure, diabetes, stroke, rheumatoid arthritis and now Parkinson’s disease have been shown responsive to the therapy, the company said.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, agreed to discover and develop an RNAi candidate, DCR-LIV2, to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Acceptance of DCR-LIV2 as a development candidate triggered a single-digit multimillion preclinical milestone payment to Dicerna in the second quarter of 2021. Dicerna is eligible to receive up to $170 million in additional development and commercial milestones related to DCR-LIV2. Dicerna is also eligible to receive tiered mid-single-digit royalties on potential global net sales.

Mindmed Inc., of New York, and Nextage Therapeutics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, plan to develop psychedelic drug candidates based on noribogaine and other ibogaine derivatives. The two companies will share the costs and intellectual property. Nextage has a drug delivery system designed to allow targeted delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients through the blood-brain barrier.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea, said they signed a manufacturing services and supply agreement in which Samsung will provide large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing for mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Work will support the production of hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine intended for the supply of markets outside of the U.S. starting in the third quarter of 2021. In separate news, Moderna disclosed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the government of South Korea: one with the Korean National Institute of Health, an agency of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency for a new collaboration on mRNA vaccine research in South Korea; and an additional MoU with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea to explore local manufacturing opportunities for mRNA vaccines in South Korea. The teams will engage in discussions regarding collaboration opportunities such as preclinical or clinical development of mRNA vaccine candidates against viruses that create a high burden of disease in South Korea. The MoUs may also facilitate discussions between Moderna and South Korea for a potential manufacturing facility for mRNA vaccines in South Korea.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said it signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea and SK bioscience, Co. Ltd., a vaccine business subsidiary of Seoul-based SK Group, to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax and SK bioscience agreed to potentially explore the development of new vaccine products, including COVID-19 variant vaccines, and/or an influenza-COVID-19 combination vaccine. They will continue to collaborate in manufacturing of the vaccines utilizing SK bioscience's facility, with support from the Korean government.

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceuticals Group Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China, said it acquired on May 13, 2021, 10% secured convertible debentures due May 13, 2022, of Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, in the principal amount of $6 million and 300,000 common share purchase warrants of the company by way of a private placement for a purchase price of $6 million.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., of San Diego, said it signed a licensing agreement with U.S.-based Pulthera LLC for the rights to use, distribute and sell its mesenchymal stem cell technologies in the treatment of COVID-19 and additional pulmonary conditions. Terms were not disclosed.

Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K., said results from in vitro studies show the antiviral activity of SNG-001, an inhaled interferon-beta, against two SARS-CoV-2 variants. Experiments conducted at Viroclinics-DDL in the Netherlands testing activity against the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) and B.1.351 (South African) variants showed SNG-001 potently reduced virus to undetectable levels in cells infected with “Wuhan-like” (virus strain: Germany/BavPat1/2020), the U.K./Kent variant and the South African variant. Concentrations, readily achievable following inhaled delivery of interferon-beta, that gave 90% inhibition (IC 90 ) were 3.2 IU/mL, 4 IU/mL and 3.4 IU/mL, respectively.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Chicago, and Strongbridge Biopharma plc, of Trevose, Pa., said they entered a definitive agreement under which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs). The agreement, including the maximum aggregate amount payable under the CVRs, values Strongbridge at about $267 million based on the closing price of Xeris common stock of $3.47 on May 21, 2021, and Strongbridge’s fully diluted share capital. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which current Xeris shareholders are expected to own about 60% of the combined company, while current Strongbridge shareholders are expected to own about 40%. Upon close of the transaction, the businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under a new entity to be called Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.