PARIS – Biosynex SA signed a binding offer to acquire 100% of the stock in Avalun SAS, a company developing the Labpad in vitro diagnostic device that provides rapid biological test results from small sample volumes. In Europe, Avalun is currently marketing a follow-up test for patients on anticoagulation therapy using antivitamin K agents, and a test for automated antigen detection for COVID-19.

“This acquisition perfectly complements our visual rapid testing technology. It ramps our international expansion in the booming field of e-health, with automated testing and the ability to collect and share patient data,” Larry Abensur, CEO of Illkirch-Graffendstaden, France-based Biosynex, told BioWorld. The two parties are choosing not to reveal the sums involved, but said that the acquisition will be financed either wholly in cash or partly in cash and partly in Biosynex stock.

Biosynex positioned from inception on point of care

Biosynex was established in March 2005 by three graduate engineers from the pharmaceutical sector: Larry Abensur, Thierry Paper and Thomas Lamy. The company, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2011, is positioned solely in the niche area of local biology with the manufacture of rapid diagnostic testing (RDT).

“We are rolling out our technical expertise in the fields of lateral flow testing and molecular biology testing in infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, tonsillitis and influenza, but also in obstetrics and parasitosis,” said Abensur. Biosynex currently sells 80 million tests in 1,700 kits in 70 countries.

Yet it was the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed Biosynex to establish itself as a key player in decentralized biology in France and Europe. COVID-19 is currently a major stimulus to decentralize the use of tests. “In future, the use of quick and easy-to-use tests will involve many players in the chain of care, from doctor to nursing care, going through pharmacists and physiotherapists, not forgetting self-testing,” said Abensur.

Hypergrowth driven by the success of COVID-19 diagnostic tests

Last year, Biosynex invested nearly $5 million extending its production facility by 100 m2 over three levels and procuring automated equipment capable of producing 2,200 serology and antigen tests per hour.

“We have repatriated and brought production in-house, where previously this was subcontracted out to China,” said Abensur.

This strategy move has enabled the company to initiate a phase of hypergrowth. Revenues increased fourfold in 2020, from $43 million in 2019 to $188 million last year.

“Prevention and screening products linked to the COVID-19 pandemic represent 85% of sales: 69% for RDTs, mainly antigen detection, 24% for polymerase chain reaction tests and 7% for serology testing,” said Abensur.

Through the acquisition of Grenoble-France-based Avalun, Biosynex is taking a further step to consolidate its pole position in the point-of-care (POC) testing market in France and Europe.

Indeed, the virtual biology technology Avalun’s Labpad is opening up a wide range of applications. In addition to coagulation testing and the automated antigen detection of COVID-19, several other tests are in development, in particular for monitoring SARS-CoV-2 serology, states of malnutrition and cardiovascular pathologies.

Building up of a European leader in POC testing

Labpad technology is designed to work in conjunction with a smartphone app to respond to the emergence of connected care pathways.

“The relevance of this vision manifests in France through the experimental Di@pason delocalized biology project, financed by the French national health insurance fund,” said Abensur.

This involves workers in the field, such as care organizations, nursing homes and housing schemes for the vulnerable and elderly, taking the International Normalized Ratio (INR) readings which make it possible to monitor certain blood factors associated with coagulation as close to the patients as possible, under the oversight of medical biology partners. Biosynex intends to apply its marketing approach and business model to roll out Avalun's ultra-portable connected technology soon in Germany, Benelux, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Italy.

“We are pursuing our policy of external growth through the acquisition of technology and therapy applications surrounding rapid diagnostic testing,” said Abensur. Over the past five years, the company has completed acquisitions and made equity investments ranging between $5 million and $10 million per transaction.

This includes Biosynex buying out three French med-tech companies: Fumouze Diagnostics SAS, Sr2b SAS and Visiomed SAS.

In 2020, Biosynex also acquired a 37.17% stake in the capital of U.S.-based Procisedx Inc., which is developing a broad portfolio of rapid diagnostic tests for the physician's office.

“The acquisition of Avalun is part of our policy of conquering new point of care testing markets with new technology,” said Abensur.

A market worth $28B

Biosynex, whose market cap on the Paris Euronext Exchange on May 19 was more than $325 million, is hoping to reach critical mass and critical competence in the niche area of POC testing. The company is targeting the RDT kits market, worth $18 billion in 2020, according to Grand View Research Inc. This is expected to hit $30.4 billion by 2028, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 3.25%.

Biosynex faces two main categories of competitor: the major manufacturers of diagnostic tests and pure players in RDT. The company is competing with major players in in vitro diagnostics, such as Becton, Dickinson and Co., Quidel Corp. and Abbott Laboratories (who acquired Alere Inc.) in the U.S.; F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, from Switzerland, who bought out SD Biosensor Inc. from Korea; or Bioméreiux SA from France, who acquired Chinese firm Meikang Biotech Shanghai Co Ltd. These major players in the in vitro diagnostics sector have traditionally been positioned in “mass” diagnostics with serial testing on automated systems, bringing more and more value to the RDT market.

Competition is tougher among pure RDT companies, with Asian manufacturers such as Shanghai Chemtron Biotech Co Ltd. and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.; and Indian companies such as Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd. In Europe, Biosynex intends to occupy a prominent position thanks to its growth strategy in niche markets.

External growth and setting up subsidiaries in Europe

Biosynex intends to use the net cash generated from its activities in 2020 and 2021 to finance its expansion without the need to raise funds. Last year, the company posted equity of $81 million and net cash of $26 million.

“Our working capital will triple or even quadruple this year,” said Abensur.

Thanks to this surplus liquidity, Biosynex will have the resources needed to see through future external growth transactions. Further European subsidiaries are scheduled to be added alongside the Swiss subsidiary in Freiburg.

“We plan to acquire distributors who will act as subsidiaries,” said Abensur.