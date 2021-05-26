Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland Camidanlumab tesirine Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD25 Relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas Data published in The Lancet Haematology showed the drug produced an overall response rate of 58% in 130 patients, including 29% with a complete response; in heavily pretreated patients with Hodgkin lymphoma, across all doses, ORR was 71%, including 42% CRs; at the recommended phase II dose, ORR was 81%, including 49% CRs; in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the ORR was 38%, including 9% CRs

Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla. Ampligen Ribonuclease stimulator; 2,5-oligoadenylate synthetase stimulator; TLR-3 agonist; polymerase co-factor VP35 inhibitor COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases Completed dosing of healthy volunteers in cohort 3 testing the 500-μg dose; no serious adverse events reported; study is already proceeding with cohort 4 at 1,250 μg

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle APVO-436 Bispecific antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 Acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes Study 5001 identified the recommended phase II dose at the cohort 6 dose level; at that dose, 4 of 7 evaluable relapsed AML patients had disease stabilization, including 2 complete remissions

Biodesix Inc., of Boulder, Colo. Primary Immune Response Diagnostic test Treatment-naïve, advanced stage non-small-cell lung cancer with PD-L1 tumor proportion score >50% and ECOG performance status of 0-2 First of 390 patients enrolled in the Beacon-Lung study designed to assess the ability of the test to predict outcomes for patients treated with a PD-1/PD-L1-based therapy with or without the addition of platinum based chemotherapy

Biofactura Inc., of Frederick, Md. BFI-751 Biosimilar of Stelara (ustekinumab, Johnson & Johnson) Inflammatory diseases Started the pivotal pharmacokinetics study comparing BFI-751 to the reference product in healthy volunteers

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd., of Taicang, China CBP-174 Peripherally restricted antagonist of histamine receptor 3 Chronic inflammatory pruritus First healthy subject dosed in the study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of CBP-174

Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore EXG-5003 Self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein COVID-19 prophylaxis First 2 of 60 participants dosed in Japan in the phase I/II study testing the safety and immunogenicity of EXG-5003

Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif. Cabometyx (cabozantinib) Kinase inhibitor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer In cohort 6 of the phase Ib Cosmic-021 study, Cabometyx plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG) produced an objective response rate of 27% per investigator assessment, including 2% complete responses; ORR by blinded independent radiology committee was 18%, all of which were partial responses

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass. EYP-1901 VEGF-1/2 receptor antagonist Wet age-related macular degeneration Completed enrollment in the study; interim data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021

Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris GS-030 Gene therapy expressing light-sensitive opsin ChrimsonR Late-stage retinitis pigmentosa Case report from a patient in the phase I/II Pioneer study published in Nature Medicine showed the patient acquired the ability to perceive, locate, count and touch objects when his treated eye was stimulated with the goggles that project the right wavelength and intensity of light onto the treated retina

Jasper Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. JSP-191 Monoclonal antibody targeting CD117 Chronic granulomatous disease Started a phase I/II study testing JSP-191 as a non-toxic conditioning regimen prior to allogeneic transplant

Maat Pharma SA, of Lyon, France MaaT-013 Autologous fecal microbiota transfer treatment Acute myeloid leukemia Data from the phase I/II Odyssee study published in Nature Communications showed the treatment was safe and effective in fully restoring the gut microbiota in the 20 per-protocol patients; only 17% of the 18 patients who had a subsequent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation developed gastrointestinal- graft -vs.-host disease; overall survival was 92% at 6 months and 72% at 2 years

Medivir AB, of Stockholm MIV-818 Prodrug converted to TRX-MP and its active metabolite troxacitabine triphosphate when taken up by liver cells Hepatocellular carcinoma after progression on, or intolerant to, first-line standard therapy Plans to start a phase I/IIa study in the second half of 2021 testing MIV-818 plus Lenvima (lenvatinib, Eisai Inc.) or Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.); study will include a dose-escalation part followed by a expansion study

Mind Medicine Inc., of New York LSD Psychedelic Healthy volunteers Data pooled from 4 phase I studies published in Nature Scientific Reports showed individuals with no functional CYP2D6 had 75% higher area under the curve blood plasma concentrations for the parent drug and main metabolite, 2-oxo-3-hydroxy-LSD, compared with carriers of functional CYP2D6; non-functional CYP2D6 metabolizers had increased acute psychological effects and longer subjective durations of effect compared with functional CYP2D6 metabolizers

Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France Covepit Vaccine targeting 11 virus proteins including Spike, M, N and several non-structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 prophylaxis Treated first of 48 participants in the study testing the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the 2-dose regimen of Covepit; data expected in September 2021

Prosit Sole Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Beijing PSP-001 Long acting interferon lambda chimera Chronic norovirus enteritis in hematopoietic and solid organ transplant recipients First patient treated in the study

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London Foralumab Monoclonal antibody targeting CD3 Multiple sclerosis Study in healthy volunteers showed nasally administered drug produced systemic levels below the lower quantitation limit of 8 ng/mL; the 50-mcg dose produced statistically significant reductions from baseline in CD8-Tem cytotoxic T-cell subset through 14 days and CD8-TEMRA, CD8_GranzymeB and CD8-Perforin subsets through 21 days; CD8-naive subset through day 21 increased significantly; IL-10 increased while IFN-gamma was suppressed

Zucara Therapeutics Inc., of Toronto ZT-01 Somatostatin inhibitor Type 1 diabetes ZT-01 was safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with type 1 diabetes; plans to start a phase Ib study in the third quarter of 2021

Phase II

Ammax Bio Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. AMB-05X Anti-CSF1R monoclonal antibody Tenosynovial giant cell tumors First patient enrolled; study to evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of intra-articular injections

Ceapro Inc., of Edmonton, Alberta CP-105F High-medium molecular weight beta glucan Hyperlipidemia Completed enrollment of approximately 264 patients; top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. CHIKV VLP Chikungunya virus virus-like particle vaccine Chikungunya disease 2-year persistence data continued to show favorable safety profile, with dose-related increase in neutralizing antibody response as previously reported; 2 years post-vaccination, SNA responses were 19 times higher than pre-vaccination titers following single adjuvanted 40-µg dose

Glycomimetics Inc., of Rockville, Md. Uproleselan Antagonist of E-selectin Reducing gastrointestinal toxicities associated with autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation for multiple myeloma Dosed first patient in investigator-sponsored trial

Kintara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego VAL-083 Small-molecule bifunctional alkylating agent Glioblastoma Activated VAL-083 treatment arm in Global Coalition for Adaptive Research registrational phase II/III trial; 150-200 patients to be enrolled in Kintara arm