Garden City, N.Y.-based Beyond Air Inc. reported an agreement with former Lungfit PH commercial licensee, Oxford, U.K.-based Circassia Group plc. Under the terms of the agreement, Beyond Air retains U.S. and China commercialization rights to Lungfit PH in exchange for returning upfront and milestone payments received by the company in 2019, along with capped future royalty payments. Beyond Air now holds full global rights to Lungfit PH. Beyond Air will repay Circassia the $10.5 million received in 2019 over a two-year period commencing after the Lungfit PH receives FDA approval. Additionally, beginning in year three post-approval, Circassia will receive a quarterly royalty payment equal to 5% of Lungfit PH net sales in the U.S. This royalty will terminate once the aggregate payment reaches $6 million.

Petah Tikva, Israel-based Biobeat Ltd. reported the launch of its new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring chest-monitoring device.

Martinez, Calif.-based Exthera Medical Inc.’s Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Filter (Seraph 100) is now being distributed in Europe by Bad Homburg, Germany-based Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. The two companies signed a co-marketing and distribution agreement earlier this year.

Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris, said its GSO-30 treatment combining gene therapy with a light-stimulating medical device enabled patient with 40-year history of retinitis pigmentosa to regain ability to perceive, locate, count and touch objects. Electroencephalographic readings during visual tests suggested task-related activity in the visual cortex, the company added. GS0-30 uses an optimized viral vector to express light-sensitive opsin in retinal ganglion cells and proprietary light-stimulating goggles to project the right wavelength and intensity of light onto the treated retina, the company added.

Melville, N.Y.-based Henry Schein Inc. was awarded a $53.4 million contract from HHS for the storage and distribution of 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment and COVID-19-related products to support the Strategic National Stockpile, part of the department’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

Innova Medical Group Inc., of Pasadena, Calif., reported an initial investment in South Wales to start producing millions of COVID-19 lateral flow tests per day in the U.K., with additional investments to follow later this year to scale capacity. Through a partnership with Sharp Packaging, a Udg Healthcare plc company based in Caerphilly, Innova’s investment will add about 300 new jobs across South Wales. Initial packaging machinery will be delivered to the Rhymney facility at the end of June, with production expected to begin in early July.

Hamilton, N.J.-based Medical Diagnostic Laboratories LLC, a member of Genesis Biotechnology Group and a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, reported the launch of a new line of dermatological testing, including melanoma hereditary genetics.

Mesi Ltd., of Ljubljana, Slovenia, said it has opened new offices in Germany, France and the U.K. to accommodate these market’s growing demand for its Mesi Mtablet predictive assessment portfolio.

Nasdaq officials told Neovasc Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Minneapolis, it is out of compliance with the minimum bid requirement of $1 per share needed for listing. Neovasc has until Nov. 22 to regain compliance with a $1 bid price for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. Neovasc develops, manufactures and markets devices for the cardiovascular marketplace.

Hilden, Germany-based Qiagen NV reported a global collaboration with San Diego-based Mirati Therapeutics Inc. to continue developing a tissue-based KRAS companion diagnostic to identify patients with cancers that have a KRASG12C mutation who may benefit from treatment with adagrasib, Mirati’s investigational, highly selective and potent oral small molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C. The agreement initially focuses on a companion diagnostic to test for non-small cell lung cancer and allows for further development of tests for other Mirati oncology programs.

Retractable Technologies Inc., of Little Elm, Texas, said it will receive $27,365,232 in additional U.S. government funding under a technology investment agreement. The award, which amends an initial TIA signed in July 2020, directs Retractable to increase U.S. production of 1mL low dead-space safety syringes by installing new assembly lines and further expanding a portion of its facilities in Little Elm. The scheduled end date for the modification effort is Jan. 31, 2022. Under the initial award, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, worked with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and the Army Contracting Command to provide approximately $53.6 million to expand Retractable’s manufacturing capacity for safety needles and syringes during the COVID-19 pandemic.