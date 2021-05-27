PERTH, Australia – With half the world’s population, Asia Pacific is quickly replacing Europe as the world’s second-largest medical device market, and China, Korea and Australia stand out as leaders, said Tim Schmid, company group chairman for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, Asia Pacific, during the recent Ausmedtech 2021 virtual conference.

Australia is recognized as a “safe place for investment with favorable intellectual property laws,” and it could play a leading role in developing a robust med-tech ecosystem, he said, lauding increased government funding that is pouring into Australia.

“This region was the first to be hit by the pandemic, and the examples of partnership have been extraordinary,” he said. “We all had to respond without a playbook before the world knew how to respond.”

For example, within a week of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA) pulled together a COVID industry working group and rallied together a consortium of multinational and local device manufacturers and the government to develop more than 3,500 ventilators within three months.

“This is something that never would have been possible in normal times, and the Australian government response and industry collaboration has increasingly been recognized as one of the best responses globally. I hope we’ll take these lessons learned beyond COVID-19,” he said.

Indeed, this has been a year where biotech and med tech have demonstrated their “critical worth,” said Ausbiotech CEO Lorraine Chiroiu.

In its new budget, the government is encouraging investment in Australian med tech and biotech by introducing a patent box that will reduce taxes on income from innovative research to encourage businesses to undertake research and development in Australia and keep intellectual property in the country.

The new patent box will help bridge the gap between R&D and keep the value of IP, said Chiroiu. Ausbiotech has been advocating for incentives like this for decades and is “thrilled” by the new measures, she said.

“The significant value of the med-tech sector delivers nationally and globally in a way that has never been seen before or been so evident.”

State governments are investing in local capabilities, and the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) has reached its AU$20 billion target, which means more grants are being distributed across priority health needs, and “we’re beginning conversations on long-identified opportunities, such as university research commercialization activities.”

New areas of innovation and opportunity

A keen interest in digital health is one of the big opportunities to come out of the pandemic, Schmid said, although some of these trends were already in motion but have now been accelerated.

“COVID has given our industry a much-needed push, and we’ve shown that we can respond with incredible purpose and agility. We must now use this time of disruption to further establish our relevance and our role as an essential part of health care delivery.

“The COVID pandemic has confounded the issue of health care cost containment, and I think this will be further exacerbated as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

The most exciting and significant trend that has been accelerated is the move to digital health, he said, noting that the pandemic has “shined a light on the power of digital solutions.”

A big priority at J&J is a shift from invasive surgery to digital surgery that is more personalized and will change the standard of care over the next 10 or 20 years, he said.

Yet another big shift for Australia is a renewed interest in local manufacturing.

In the past, Australia was often overlooked for manufacturing, said Circuitwise CEO Serena Ross, but there has been a shift with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to manufacture in Australia, because they were having issues with their vendors during the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an influx of OEMs coming back to us,” she said, noting that in 2020 Circuitwise was getting about one new customer inquiry per week, but now the company is getting 15 to 20 per week.

“Our industry suffered for a very long time when everyone went overseas, but the tables have shifted and people are appreciating the reliability and local knowledge we have here.”

A contract electronics manufacturer that specializes in complex electronic devices, Circuitwise was part of the consortium of manufacturers – along with Siemens Healthineers AG, Nanosonic Inc. and Resmed – that produced much-needed ventilators in Australia.

Part of the work in bringing back manufacturing to Australia has been educating customers that reliability is more important than cost, she said.

Changing expectations

“Now customers realize its more important to have a reliable supply chain, and that you’re going to deliver on time.”

“Our market has never been bigger than it is now,” said Wear Optimo CEO Mark Kendall, whose company develops microwearables for precision medicine, such as continuous monitoring of hydration and detecting heart attacks early.

“In many ways the COVID-19 situation created an accelerant” that changed the dynamic on people’s expectations on how quickly things can change, he said.

“Before COVID, we were considering off-shore manufacturing, but when it hit that changed in a big way,” he said, and the government awarded the company a grant that allowed it to create a facility in Brisbane to produce 26 million microwearables per year.

“It is faster when you have people doing it who are part of your business rather than working with a contractor.”

Micro-X Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia, was able to shrink the size of X-ray tubes to a fraction of their previous size. The company is developing miniature mobile X-ray systems to bring the X-ray unit to the bedside.

Micro-X received a grant to develop an ultra-light weight brain scan to detect strokes. The aim is to get these on ambulances, said CEO Peter Rowland.

“We’re making them more mobile and at the right spot at the right time,” he said, pointing to the trend to decentralize health care as much as possible. We always wanted to manufacture here in Australia. We sought out to design a modular X-ray that we could assemble in four-man hours. That becomes quite affordable.”

He expects to source 95% of Micro-X’s manufacturing line in Australia.

Companies that can deliver locally will be those with established manufacturing production, said Planet Innovation Co-founder and CEO Stuart Elliot.

Government has “enormous purchasing power, and those with established products were able to benefit from that purchasing power,” he said, adding that industry can step up quickly and work with companies to get products to market.

Early-stage companies that didn’t understand the regulatory pathway were less able to step up and benefit from some of those government grants.

One of the secrets of Victoria, Australia-based Planet Innovation’s success is finding partners early, said Elliott.

“If you’re not making money, you won’t have an impact. This starts before you start R&D. If you can’t find a partner, it’s a bit of an early warning that you might not be able to find a customer.”