Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Antengene Corp., of Shanghai and Hong Kong Eltanexor (ATG-016) Selective inhibitor of nuclear transport compound Intermediate and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome Dosed first patient in China in phase I/II Hatch trial; study enrolling patients who fail treatment with hypomethylating agent-based therapies

Phase II

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario Qixleef Fixed ratio of THC and CBD inhaled through class 2 medical device vaporizer Cancer pain First patient entered Reborn1 trial designed to test inhaled drug formulation against immediate-release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people with cancer

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Repotrectinib Next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting ROS1 and TRK Non-small-cell lung cancer and NTRK+ advanced solid tumors Dosed first patient in China in registrational phase II portion of Trident-2 study

Phase III

Chiasma Inc., of Needham, Mass. Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules) Somatostatin receptor agonist Acromegaly Patient-reported outcomes from Mpowered trial showed significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogues; significant improvements in index scores of EuroQol-5 Dimensions-5 Levels measuring quality of life over 5 domains (mobility, ability to self-care, ability to undertake usual activities, pain and discomfort, and anxiety and depression) as well as in comparing baseline of run-in to end of run-in on the Work Productivity and Activity Impairment Questionnaire: Specific Health Problem -impairment at work/reduced on-the-job effectiveness (p=0.024), work productivity loss (p=0.022) and activity impairment (p=0.022)

Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, and Eqrx Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Sugemalimab Anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody Non-small-cell lung cancer Gemstone-301 study in patients with stage III disease met primary endpoint at planned interim analysis reviewed by independent data monitoring committee; findings showed drug as consolidation therapy brought statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) assessing progression-free survival PFS in patients with locally advanced/unresectable NSCLC without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy; subgroup analyses showed drug associated with clinical benefit regardless of whether patients received concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy prior to sugemalimab

Omeros Corp., of Seattle Narsoplimab MASP-2 inhibitor COVID-19 Preliminary results from second cohort of critically ill patients treated in Bergamo, Italy, showed that 80% of patients recovered, survived and were discharged from hospital; there 2 deaths; detailed data will be published in peer-reviewed journal