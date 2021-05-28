|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Antengene Corp., of Shanghai and Hong Kong
|Eltanexor (ATG-016)
|Selective inhibitor of nuclear transport compound
|Intermediate and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
|Dosed first patient in China in phase I/II Hatch trial; study enrolling patients who fail treatment with hypomethylating agent-based therapies
|Phase II
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario
|Qixleef
|Fixed ratio of THC and CBD inhaled through class 2 medical device vaporizer
|Cancer pain
|First patient entered Reborn1 trial designed to test inhaled drug formulation against immediate-release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people with cancer
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Repotrectinib
|Next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting ROS1 and TRK
|Non-small-cell lung cancer and NTRK+ advanced solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in China in registrational phase II portion of Trident-2 study
|Phase III
|Chiasma Inc., of Needham, Mass.
|Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules)
|Somatostatin receptor agonist
|Acromegaly
|Patient-reported outcomes from Mpowered trial showed significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogues; significant improvements in index scores of EuroQol-5 Dimensions-5 Levels measuring quality of life over 5 domains (mobility, ability to self-care, ability to undertake usual activities, pain and discomfort, and anxiety and depression) as well as in comparing baseline of run-in to end of run-in on the Work Productivity and Activity Impairment Questionnaire: Specific Health Problem -impairment at work/reduced on-the-job effectiveness (p=0.024), work productivity loss (p=0.022) and activity impairment (p=0.022)
|Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, and Eqrx Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sugemalimab
|Anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Gemstone-301 study in patients with stage III disease met primary endpoint at planned interim analysis reviewed by independent data monitoring committee; findings showed drug as consolidation therapy brought statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) assessing progression-free survival PFS in patients with locally advanced/unresectable NSCLC without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy; subgroup analyses showed drug associated with clinical benefit regardless of whether patients received concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy prior to sugemalimab
|Omeros Corp., of Seattle
|Narsoplimab
|MASP-2 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Preliminary results from second cohort of critically ill patients treated in Bergamo, Italy, showed that 80% of patients recovered, survived and were discharged from hospital; there 2 deaths; detailed data will be published in peer-reviewed journal
Notes
