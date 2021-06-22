Just days after Hifibio Therapeutics Inc. closed a $75 million series D financing, Fibrogen Inc. has agreed to pay the antibody specialist $25 million up front and as much as $1.1 billion in milestones for rights to multiple preclinical programs for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The deal includes exclusive rights to Galectin-9 programs, in which the lead asset is expected to enter clinical development in the first quarter of 2023, and options to license all assets in Hifibio's CXCR5 and CCR8 programs.

Shares of Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN), depressed since early April when prospects for FDA approval of its anemia therapy, roxadustat, were tarnished by a cardiovascular safety analysis, climbed 1.7% on the news to $26.29 on June 17.

"With the addition of up to three programs in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space, we have the potential to transform our early development pipeline," Fibrogen CEO Enrique Conterno said in a statement about the deal.

In particular, he expressed excitement about the Galectin 9 antibody program. "As Galectin 9 plays a role in suppressing the anti-tumor immune response in both myeloid malignancies and solid tumors, we believe this antibody candidate from Hifibio can advance the treatment of cancer in combination with chemotherapy or other immuno-oncology agents," he said.

Fibrogen's exclusive option on the CXCR5 and CCR8 programs, Conterno said, could provide additional opportunities, since both are "important biological targets playing clear roles in autoimmune disease and cancer."

It was unclear on Thursday what other programs comprised the San Francisco-based company's early stage pipeline prior to the deal, and efforts to secure the information from the company were unsuccessful.

Though not specified in an announcement of the deal, the Galectin-9 (Gal-9) program may be HFB-200902, an anti-Gal-9 neutralizing antibody Hifibio developed in collaboration with Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique. The candidate has been described as blocking the interaction of Gal-9 with TIM3 and CD44 and inhibits Gal-9-induced Th1 cell apoptosis and Treg expansion, for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

Among the CXCR5 programs up for grabs could be HFB-1002, an anti-human CXCR5 MAb developed using Hifibio's single-cell screening platform technology. In April, preclinical data the company presented at the Virtual 112th AACR Annual Meeting showed that that candidate, also known as HFB2-4-hIgG1, demonstrated specific binding to human CXCR5 expressed on cells with sub-nanomolar avidity and displayed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in mice. Compared with rituximab, activity was significantly more potent, according to a Cortellis report on the presentation.

Originally headquartered in Hong Kong, Hifibio has continued to grow, establishing partnerships over the years with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the Gilead Sciences Inc. subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc., among others.