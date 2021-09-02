The board of rare disease specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has accepted a takeover bid from the U.S. private equity firm Advent International and Aurora Investment, an affiliate of capital markets group GIC, valuing it at about SEK 69.4 billion (US$8 billion).

Sobi said its board has unanimously backed the offer valuing the company at SEK 235 per share, a premium of nearly 38% compared with its average price on the Nasdaq Stockholm over the last 30 days, and nearly 55% compared with the 90-day average.

The news sent Stockholm-based Sobi’s shares (STO:SOBI) up by more than 25% in morning trading following the announcement.

Sobi has been rumored to be a takeover target for years and it reportedly ended talks with bidders including Pfizer Inc. and Biogen Inc. in 2015.

With the acceptance of the offer there is speculation that there could be a new bidding war for the company.

Sobi’s share price has been rising steadily this year, helped by news that its interleukin-1 blocker Kineret (anakinra) cut mortality by 55% compared with standard care for patients hospitalized with severe pneumonia from COVID-19.

The biopharma company last fall began working with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a $1.25 billion collaboration to develop systemic pegcetacoplan, a C3 therapy for treating several rare diseases in hematology, nephrology and neurology.

However, the company’s hematology business is facing pricing pressure and it suffered a setback in November 2020 when the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP scientific committee reiterated a rejection of Sobi’s Gamifant (emapalumab) rare disease drug after re-examining its initial decision.

The CHMP rejected Gamifant as a treatment for primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis in 2020, although the FDA approved the drug in this indication.

Sobi has several other marketed rare disease products but has also accumulated debts through its acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., for almost $1 billion in 2019 and U.S. rights to the respiratory medicine Synagis from Astrazeneca plc in the same year.

Investors AB and Fjärde AP-Fonden, with 36.45% and 6.96% respectively, of the total number of shares in Sobi have already accepted the offer.

Completion of the offer requires bidder to own more than 90% of the total number of shares and the acceptance period runs from Sept. 22 until Oct. 21.

The bidder, referred to as Agnafit Bidco, has said that it intends for Sobi’s incumbent CEO to stay on following completion of the offer.