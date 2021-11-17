Incepto develops deep learning solution to automate aortic aneurysm measurements

PARIS – Incepto Medical SAS, in partnership with Marie-Lannelongue Hospital, is developing an automated system to measure maximum aorta diameter. Called ARVA (Augmented Radiology for Vascular Aneurysm), it’s hosted in the cloud and is CE marked as a class I device. “Our tool uses the first algorithm to provide automatic measurement of external aortic diameter along the entire aorta, from ascending aorta to the iliac arteries,” Antoine Jomier, co-founder and CEO of Incepto, told BioWorld. This new tool for radiologists and surgeons will be used to diagnosis and monitor aneurysms.