PERTH, Australia – In the second multi-billion-dollar pharma merger this week, CSL Ltd. has announced plans to buy Vifor Pharma Ltd. for an equity value of $11.7 billion.

It’s also the second largest biopharma merger of 2021, a whisker above Merck & Co Inc.’s $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc. in November, although way off Astrazeneca plc’s $39 billion buy of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in July.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Pfizer Inc.’s proposed acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $6.7 billion after a relatively quiet few months in biopharma M&As.

The acquisition will expand CSL’s portfolio in renal disease and iron deficiency and complement its hematology, thrombosis, cardiovascular and transplant pipeline, said CSL CEO Paul Perreault during a Dec. 14 conference call.

The combined company expands and diversifies CSL’s revenue base, he said, noting that the transaction, which was approved by both companies’ boards of directors, expands the global leadership positions of CSL Behring and Seqirus.

“Vifor Pharma enhances CSL’s patient focus and ability to protect the health of those facing a range of rare and serious medical conditions. It brings an outstanding team and a leading portfolio of products across renal disease and iron deficiency and a proven partnering and business development and licensing strategy,” said Perreault. “Vifor Pharma will also expand our presence in the rapidly growing nephrology market, while giving us the opportunity to leverage our complementary scientific expertise.”

St Gallen, Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma has a business based around drugs for iron deficiency, nephrology and radio-renal therapies.

CSL said that Vifor is a “partner of choice” in the growing renal disease market and builds a significant renal franchise for CSL. Vifor has a joint venture with Fresenius Medical Care under which Vifor sells its drugs at Fresenius dialysis centers. The companies created another JV in China for an iron deficiency portfolio.

The nephrology market is seeing rapid growth expected to top $25 billion in 2026, driven by an aging population and increased prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) risk factors such as diabetes and heart disease.

CSL said the deal would add 10 marketed products to its portfolio, including Ferinject/Injectafer (ferric carboxymaltose) for iron deficiency anemia, Veltassa (patiromer) for hyperkalemia, and recently approved Korsuva (difelikefalin), in-licensed in from Cara Therapeutics Inc. for hemodialysis irritation.

The acquisition will add 37 potential products to CSL’s pipeline, with up to four product launches expected in 2022 to 2023.

The company's iron deficiency treatment Ferinject/Injectafer generated more than one-third of net sales in the first half of 2021.

Vifor has annual sales of $2.7 billion, and CSL has been courting the company for nearly a decade.

Terms of the deal

Although the deal was approved by both boards of directors, it is subject to shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close around the middle of 2022. The $179.25 per share price represents a premium of around 61% to the closing price on Dec. 1 and a 47% premium compared with the average price over the one-month period ending on that day.

To finance the deal, CSL is undertaking a $4.5 billion placement, a share purchase plan to raise $534 million, and it will undertake a $6 billion debt bridge facility. Including Vifor’s debts the acquisition will be worth around $12.3 billion, equivalent to A$17.2 billion.

Australia’s only multinational pharma company, Melbourne-based CSL has traditionally been risk averse when it comes to dealmaking, and this will be its biggest deal yet.

CSL acquired the blood plasma division of the Swiss Red Cross in 2000, which marked its entry into the blood plasma market.

It acquired Aventis Behring – now known as CSL Behring – for $965 million in 2003, and this company constitutes CSL’s largest franchise of plasma-derived and recombinant products.

CSL had hoped to buy out its U.S. rival, Talecris Biotherapeutics Holdings in 2008 for $3.1 billion in cash, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stopped the deal to avoid a plasma monopoly. CSL ended up paying a $75 million breakup fee to Talecris.

CSL’s stock had dipped below A$300 (US$214) per share on rumors leading up to the deal this week, and analysts were not entirely convinced of the synergies between the two companies.

Jefferies analyst David Stanton downgraded CSL to Hold from Buy with a price target of A$327.85, down from A$333.50.

The deal comes on the heels of CSL losing out on a big mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Victoria after the government announced it struck a deal with Moderna Inc. on Dec. 14.

In March 2021, Australia’s government was patting itself on the back because it cleared the way for CSL to manufacture the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine locally in Victoria. The plan was to have most Australians take Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1-S). But as side effects of rare blood clots mounted, Australians were slow to line up to get their shots.

In June 2021, Australia announced it would be phasing out the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine by October and would instead rely on the Pfizer/Biontech SE and Moderna vaccines to ramp up lagging vaccination rates.

CSL shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CSL) were trading at A$297.27 by close of trading Dec. 13.