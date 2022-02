Batch testing of class D in vitro diagnostics may not be required in EU

The European Union’s (EU) Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) posted a guidance addressing verification of manufactured, high-risk in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), which indicates that manufacturers should submit samples to a reference lab for batch testing. However, the requirement for batch testing may not apply if no European reference lab has been designated for a test type, suggesting that some high-risk tests may go to market without adequate testing.