Implementation times a key concern for industry in FDA harmonization draft

The FDA’s proposal to harmonize the Quality System Regulation (QSR) with ISO 13485 has finally become more than just a hot topic among device makers, and the agency held a March 2 advisory hearing on the matter. One of the critical concerns for industry is the proposal of a one-year term of implementation upon publication of a final harmonization rule, a timeline that some argue should be doubled or tripled in order to serve as a practicable implementation timeline.