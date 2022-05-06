2022 MedCon

FDA’s software pre-cert program to advance only incrementally

The U.S. FDA’s pre-certification (pre-cert) program for software as a medical device (SaMD) seemed to run out of steam before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, but the FDA was always presumed to need help from Congress to roll out a permanent version. A session at this year’s MedCon suggests that there is still life left in the pilot version of the SaMD pre-cert program, a critical development given that the legislation for the device user fee program offers the FDA no new statutory authority for a novel software regulatory framework.