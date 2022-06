Volition scores CE mark for first NETosis biomarker test

Volitionrx Ltd. won the CE mark for its Nu.Q NETs test for the detection, evaluation and management of NETosis, a type of cell death characterized by the release of neutrophil extracellular traps, or NETs. The test – the first biomarker approved for the measurement of NETs for patient management – will soon be available for clinical use across the E.U.’s 27 member states.