Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will acquire Lightpoint Medical Ltd. in a $35 million deal that will expand its urology pipeline and bring inhouse a new surgery-focused unit. Under the terms of the deal, Telix of Melbourne, Australia, will pay Lightpoint $20 million up front and a further $15 million on achievement of certain development milestones. The up-front payment will be paid in equity, and the additional milestones will be payable in cash or equity, at Telix’s election. U.K.-based Lightpoint specializes in intraoperative detection of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, and the company’s Sensei radio-guided surgery business will be integrated into Telix to operate as a new surgeon-focused unit.

Early liver disease detection can help prevent heart problems

The early detection of chronic liver disease (CLD) could help in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), according to a study published in the Journal of Hepatology. Using Perspectum Ltd.’s Livermultiscan, a noninvasive MRI scan, researchers analyzed liver data and found that liver disease activity measured by MRI corrected T1 (cT1) is associated with higher risk of major CVD events. The results, they said, have implications for patients, carers, clinicians, and policymakers, in the early prevention of CLD and CVD.

Next-gen Cologuard more Exact than ever

Exact Sciences Inc. demonstrated a significant increase in accuracy with the latest version of its Cologuard test for colorectal cancer in its pivotal BLUE-C study. Top-line results released this week showed that the next-generation test exceeded the specificity and sensitivity seen in the DEEP-C study that underpinned FDA approval of the commercially available version of Cologuard, a stool-based assay.

US Supreme Court reaffirms government’s authority to dismiss whistleblower FCA cases

The question of when U.S. federal attorneys can dismiss a whistleblower suit filed under the False Claims Act (FCA) has roiled the courts for several years, but the Supreme Court has laid many of those questions to rest in an 8-1 ruling which stated that the government can dismiss a whistleblower FCA case only after federal attorneys have intervened. However, the decision also states that federal attorneys need not have intervened at the earliest opportunity to do so, an outcome that some say provides companies in the life sciences with much-needed breathing room from significant exposure under the FCA.

Stephanix joins forces with Incepto to integrate AI into OEM medical imaging marketing

Stephanix SAS and Incepto Medical SAS signed a strategic partnership at the annual congress of the French association for female medical imaging (SIFEM) in Bordeaux. These two French med-tech companies are joining forces by way of a distribution agreement to improve the medical imaging available in France. They propose integrating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to meet health care professionals needs. This partnership will combine the imaging skills of Stephanix, designer and supplier of conventional radiology systems, with Incepto’s AI-based range of diagnostic tools. “Our companies will thus be able to develop tailor-made solutions for their clients and improve health care nationwide,” Yannick Chapotot, CEO of Stephanix SAS, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

