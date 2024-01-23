BioWorld - Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Genotyping technology can detect COVID variants quicker

Jan. 22, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Genotype assay testing can detect new variants of the COVID-19 virus six days faster than whole genome sequencing (WGS), with results returned in just three days — compared to nine for WGS — according to a study published in the Lancet Microbe.
BioWorld MedTech Disease categories and therapies Diagnostics Europe