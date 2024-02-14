BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Insulet integrates Abbott Libre 2 with its Omnipod 5 in Europe

Feb. 13, 2024
By Shani Alexander
Insulet Corp. received the greenlight from EU regulators to combine its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery (AID) system with Abbott Laboratories Freestyle Libre 2 Plus sensor to treat individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes.
