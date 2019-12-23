Appointments and advancements for Dec. 23, 2019

Boston-based Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company, has appointed Matthew Silva as CEO and board member, effective immediately. Co-founder and current CEO Jack Hoppin will become president and a board member of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, but will remain on Invicro’s board.

J-Pac Medical, of Somersworth, N.H., said Kienan Hibbard is taking the position of director of program management.

Orhub Inc., of Tempe, Ariz., named co-founder Christopher Wiggins to its board, following which he was appointed executive chairman of the board.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Primed Medical Products Inc. has appointed Anna Dechamplain to the new role of vice president of operational excellence.

Replicel Life Sciences Inc., with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, reported its incoming slate of board directors for 2020. Re-elected to the board were David Hall, Peter Lowry, Andrew Schutte, Peter Lewis, Larissa Huang and Lee Buckler. The company also appointed Zhan Ye, increasing the number of directors to seven.

Valeritas Holdings Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J., reported that board member Luke Düster has resigned, effective immediately. Also stepping down, effective immediately, are Erick Lucera, as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 3, 2020, and Mark Conley, as vice president, corporate controller and treasurer, as of Jan. 17, 2020. John Timberlake, CEO and principal executive officer, will replace Lucera as CFO upon his resignation. He also will assume Conley’s role as principal accounting officer if the board fails to identify a suitable replacement.