Other news to note for Feb. 6, 2020

Shenzhen, China-based Bgi has begun trial operation of an emergency test laboratory in Wuhan, China, designed to process 10,000 samples daily of suspected new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The 2,000-square-meter laboratory includes 1,000 square meters of P2 laboratory space (second level of biosafety) and is equipped with high-throughput sequencing equipment manufactured by MGI Tech Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China.

Bioventrix Inc., of San Ramon, Calif., said it has received 2020 NUB reimbursement Status 1 renewal in Germany for its Revivent TC transcatheter ventricular enhancement system.

Holzgerlingen, Germany-based Curetis NV has entered a distribution agreement with Quaphaco, of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for exclusive rights to market Curetis’ Unyvero A50 diagnostic instrument system and application cartridges in the Southeast Asia country. The agreement is for three-years, with the potential to extend it by two-year increments.

French engineering company Fibroline SA, headquartered in Limonest, said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Gatt Technologies BV, of Nijmegen, Netherlands, for hemostatic patches using S-Preg Fibroline technology. The company also reported an exclusive license agreement with London-based Smith & Nephew plc.

Neve Ilan, Israel-based Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Siemens Healthineers-based USArad Holdings Inc., of Oakland Park, Fla., are teaming up to deploy 3,000 Nanox.Arc and Nanox.Cloud imaging systems, under Nanox’s medical screening as a service (MSaaS) pay-per-scan business model.