Methodology

Data for this report were compiled from Cortellis, the suite of life sciences intelligence solutions from Clarivate Analytics. Cortellis includes the broadest and deepest range of sources of intelligence across the R&D lifecycle, including annual filings, drug pipelines, clinical trials, patents, chemistry, deals, conferences and company announcements.

Drugs in phase II or phase III trials, at pre-registration or registration stage, or already launched early in 2020 were selected for analysis; drugs launched prior to 2020 were excluded. The dataset was then filtered for drugs that had total forecast sales of $1 billion or more in 2024. This filtering process produced a list of drugs which was then manually reviewed to determine whether these products were likely to go to market in 2020, based on factors such as the company’s expected approval or launch dates.

Following this manual review, 11 drugs to watch for 2020 were determined. Each drug was subsequently researched and evaluated in its individual context, including clinical trial results, regulatory status, the market for each drug (including analysis of competitor drugs) and regulatory designations (e.g., orphan drug, priority review). Sources used included SWOT analyses compiled by Cortellis editors, biopharma company press releases and other publications (e.g., annual filings), peer-reviewed publications and Cortellis sales data (sourced from Refinitiv I/B/E/S).

Please note that Cortellis analysts generated the data shown in this report on January 20, 2020, and the data were correct as of that time.

To read more about the Cortellis Drugs to Watch potential blockbusters, visit BioWorld’s collection of articles which are freely available.