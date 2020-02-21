Other news to note for Feb. 21, 2020

Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City, said its Logix Smart COVID-19 Test technical file has been submitted for registration with the European Community, and that it is expected to be available later this month as an in vitro diagnostic for markets that accept a CE marking as valid regulatory approval.

Erytech Pharma, which has a presence in Cambridge, Mass., and Lyon, France, entered a strategic partnership with the German Red Cross Blood Donor Service Baden-Württemberg-Hessen to complement the existing alliance with the French Blood bank for the supply of donor red blood cells to manufacture its product candidates, including eryaspase, in Europe.