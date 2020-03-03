Regulatory front for March 3, 2020

The FDA placed products from a crude heparin supplier on import alert in January 2020 and then slapped it with a warning letter this month. The letter to Yibin Lihao Bio-technical Co. Ltd., of Yibin, China, noted that during a pre-inspectional call in July 2019, company officials informed the FDA that the firm had not manufactured any materials for months. They repeated that claim when the investigator showed up, adding that they were only testing equipment. During a walkthrough of the warehouse, the investigator saw an employee leaving with a fiber drum. The investigator inquired about the contents of the drum and was told that it contained a redacted kind of bags. “However, inspection of the drum revealed two batches of crude heparin manufactured just a few days before the FDA inspection,” according to the letter, and the company had no records for the batches. In its response to the inspection report, the company blamed the lack of records on deficiencies in its recordkeeping practices. It also told the FDA that it was training its warehouse employees and said it would not sell to European or U.S. markets before official approval. The FDA wasn’t satisfied with that response, saying Yibin Lihao didn’t adequately address how it would remediate its documentation practices or assess the impact of those practices on distributed drugs. The warning letter also noted that during the walkthrough, the FDA investigator saw numerous records, including batch production records for heparin, on the floor, desks and cabinets of the company’s quality assurance office. An employee told the investigator that the records were generated to support an application for government funding, but the crude heparin batches specified in the records actually hadn’t been manufactured. However, later in the inspection, the company said all the records in the office were associated with genuine crude heparin batches.