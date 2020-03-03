Earnings for March 3, 2020

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., of Cranbury, N.J., said Galafold (migalastat), the first oral treatment option for people living with Fabry disease, and who have an amenable variant, grew in revenue from $91.2 million in full-year 2018 to $182.2 million in full-year 2019, exceeding the high end of the full-year 2019 guidance range of $170 million to $180 million. Over the course of 2019, Amicus gained marketing authorizations for the product around the globe, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Taiwan. For the full-year 2020, Amicus anticipates total Galafold revenue of $250 million to $260 million based on the average exchange rates for 2019. The company posted a net loss of $356.4 million, or $1.48 per share, for the year. As of Dec. 31, cash, equivalents and marketable securities totaled $452.7 million. Shares of Amicus (NASDAQ:FOLD) closed March 2 at $9.32, down 23 cents.