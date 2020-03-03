Other news to note for March 3, 2020

1st Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea, and Twoxar Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., said they plan to advance three drug leads aimed at the treatment of glioblastoma into in vivo efficacy testing less than one year from launching their drug discovery collaboration. Under their 2019 partnership, Twoxar identified a set of drug discovery hits with the potential to slow, stop or reverse the progression of glioblastoma. Twoxar and 1st Biotherapeutics then selected leads from the initial set to test in preclinical efficacy models.

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., completed the design and synthesis of an intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and is advancing it toward animal testing and manufacturing. The vaccine is based on the same platform vaccine technology as Nasovax, Altimmune’s influenza vaccine candidate, which is designed to provide systemic immunity following a single dose. A recent phase II study with Nasovax highlighted the ability of intranasal vaccine delivery to stimulate a durable and broad immune response against the influenza virus, the company said. Altimmune added that the clinical profile of Nasovax is relevant to COVID-19 because intranasal delivery directs the immune response where it is needed most to protect against respiratory infection, including the likely site of initial viral attack. Clinical testing of the vaccine could begin by August. Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) soared 100% on the news, closing Feb. 28 at $3.70, up $1.94.

Arcus Biosciences Inc., of Hayward, Calif., and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, said the latter exercised its option to exclusively license zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, from Arcus for commercialization in Japan and certain other territories in Asia (excluding China). It marks Taiho’s second exercise of an Arcus program and follows a 2018 decision to license AB-928, a dual A 2a /A 2b adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou and Shaoxing, China, advanced its coronavirus pneumonia clinical trial of oral Ganovo (danoprevir) and ritonavir combination therapy, as the company noted that three patients were discharged from a hospital after treatment. On Feb. 16, the clinical trial received approval from the ethics committee of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang. The first patient diagnosed with coronavirus pneumonia was enrolled for the combination therapy Feb. 17. Ganovo, an oral hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor, was approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration for market launch in June 2018 for treating chronic hepatitis C.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, noted that its licensed partner, Pfizer Inc., of New York, launched its antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) in Australia, triggering the first milestone payment related to Asia-Pacific territory from Pfizer to Basilea. In June 2017, Basilea entered a licensing agreement with Pfizer for isavuconazole in Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel. The agreement was extended in November 2017 to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Basilea is eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of about $635 million in addition to receiving midteen royalties on in-market sales of Cresemba. In Australia, Cresemba is approved to treat adults with invasive aspergillosis and to treat mucormycosis in adults for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.

Dyadic International Inc., of Ness Ziona, Israel, is collaborating with The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) to use Dyadic's C1 gene expression platform to express targets discovered by IIBR to create a vaccine and monoclonal antibodies to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., said it's collaborating with the University of Queensland as part of a Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness initiative to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Dynavax is providing technical expertise and the company’s Toll-like receptor 9 agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018, to support that initiative. CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in Heplisav-B, the company's adult hepatitis B vaccine.

Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla., agreed to a deal with China Technology Exchange, Beijing Zhonghua Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd., the Biology Institute of Shandong Academy of Sciences and Sinotek-Advocates International Industry Development Co. Ltd. to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Generex receives an up-front $1 million payment to initiate the project in the U.S., a $5 million licensing fee for the peptide technology, payment by the Chinese consortium for all costs and expenses related to the development of a vaccine, and a 20% royalty on each dose produced. A subsidiary, Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology, has developed peptide vaccines against several potentially pandemic viruses, including bird flu, swine, influenza, HIV and a previous coronavirus, SARS, said Generex’s president and CEO, Joe Moscato.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, of London, and Glenmark Specialty SA, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Mumbai, signed an exclusive U.S. license agreement to commercialize Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray), a fixed-dose combination nasal spray for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. Glenmark will be responsible for the continued development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by the FDA. Hikma will be responsible for the commercialization of the drug in the U.S. following approval. Hikma would also have the ability to produce the product utilizing its nasal manufacturing capabilities in Columbus, Ohio. Hikma will provide Glenmark with an up-front payment, regulatory approval and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties. Exact terms were not disclosed.

Fargo, N.D.-based Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., through its subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics, and the New York-based company Evqlv Inc., announced a new collaboration aimed at accelerating the global effort to develop lead therapeutic and vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The companies have teamed up with Evqlv, an artificial intelligence company focused on accelerating the discovery and optimization of antibody therapies, to augment and accelerate Talem’s coronavirus discovery program.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., signed a material transfer agreement with one of the country’s 12 regional biocontainment labs to research its lead defensin mimetic drug candidate, brilacidin, as a potential novel coronavirus treatment. The first shipments of brilacidin will be made in the coming days, Innovation said. Scientific research partners at the lab plan to evaluate brilacidin’s potential antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties in the context of viral infections, including inhibition of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., updated its efforts to develop a novel vaccine to protect against coronavirus disease COVID-19. Novavax has produced and is currently assessing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animal models prior to identifying an optimal candidate for human testing, which is expected to begin by the end of spring 2020. The candidate was created using the firm’s recombinant protein nanoparticle technology platform to generate antigens derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. Novavax expects to utilize its Matrix-M adjuvant with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enhance immune responses. In separate news, the company said research published in Vaccines describes the immunogenic potential of Nanoflu, the firm’s recombinant seasonal influenza vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M, highlighting the potential for Nanoflu to offer broadly protective immunity and improved vaccine efficacy. Top-line data from the company’s ongoing phase III trial are expected late this quarter. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) gained $1.27, or 16%, to close Feb. 26 at $9.22.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, acquired global rights to Movantik (naloxegol) from Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca plc, excluding Europe, Canada and Israel. Redhill is paying Astrazeneca $52.5 million up front with another non-contingent payment of $15 million 18 months after the deal closes. Redhill will also take over the sales-based royalties and potential milestone payments Astrazeneca must pay to San Francisco-based Nektar Therapeutics Inc., the company that created Movantik. Astrazeneca will continue manufacturing and supplying Movantik to Redhill during the transition period. In 2015, Astrazeneca inked a co-commercialization deal with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, for Movantik in the U.S. That will also be transferred to Redhill. Redhill plans to head up all U.S. commercialization activities and will continue to split costs and pay sales-related commissions to Daiichi Sankyo. Movantik is a once-daily, oral, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist approved by the FDA to treat opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic noncancer pain.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Petaluma, Calif., closed on an asset purchase agreement for certain wound care, disinfection and animal health care products in the Middle East, Australia and Europe for $1.1 million with Microsafe Group. Microsafe retains exclusive right to distribute a wide range of wound care and animal health care products in the Middle East and acquires the exclusive right to distribute disinfectant products in Europe and Australia. Sonoma will provide Microsafe with products for up to 10 years at negotiated transfer prices. No further details were released. Microsafe is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, has invested in the MPM Oncology Innovations Fund (INV), and made a donation to the Dana-Farber Innovations Research Fund (IRF). The INV and IRF represent an investing collaboration that partners fundraising for biotech venture capital investing with philanthropic fundraising for cancer research. INV will focus on creating and investing in early stage biotech companies developing oncology therapeutic technologies. IRF will support basic science research at Dana-Farber.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, said it acquired Pvp Biologics Inc., of San Diego, following the conclusion of a phase I proof-of-mechanism study testing TAK-062 (Kuma-062), a super glutenase compound, for the treatment of uncontrolled celiac disease. The two firms entered a development and option agreement in early 2017, under which Pvp was responsible for conducting research and development through phase I in exchange for funding by Takeda related to a predefined development plan. Takeda has now exercised its option to acquire Pvp for a prenegotiated up-front payment as well as development and regulatory milestones totaling up to $330 million. Data from the phase I study showed the ability of TAK-062 to degrade ingested gluten in healthy volunteers, and Takeda plans to submit the results for presentation at an upcoming medical congress. The addition of TAK-062 adds to Takeda’s pipeline targeting celiac disease. The company previously reported phase IIa data for another drug, TAK-101, demonstrating T-cell response suppression, suggesting that it may induce tolerance to gluten in patients with celiac disease by immune uptake of proprietary nanoparticles loaded with gliadin proteins, a disease-specific antigen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, will divest a portfolio of select noncore products exclusively in Latin America to Hypera SA, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, for $825 million. The portfolio includes over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products sold in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru, which are part of Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit. This is Takeda’s fifth divestment over the last 12 months, contributing to its goal to divest approximately $10 billion in noncore assets. Takeda intends to use the proceeds to reduce its debt. Takeda also completed its previously announced sale of a portfolio of select over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical assets in a number of Near East, Middle East and Africa countries to Acino Holding AG for more than $200 million. The divestment agreement was first announced in October 2019. That transaction includes approximately 30 products, which will continue to be made available by Takeda in other parts of the world. Close to 270 employees, primarily sales and marketing professionals supporting the portfolio, are also transitioning to Acino. The parties also entered into multiyear manufacturing and supply agreements, under which Takeda will continue to manufacture the products on behalf of Acino.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Wuxi Biologics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, will collaborate to advance and produce human monoclonal antibodies to treat the coronavirus (COVID-19). The companies will work together on the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of Vir’s antibodies. Wuxi will conduct cell line development, process and formulation development, and initial manufacturing for clinical development. If the antibodies receive regulatory approvals, Wuxi has the rights to commercialize therapies in greater China, and Vir has the rights to commercialize therapies in all other markets worldwide. No financial details were released.