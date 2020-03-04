Other news to note for March 4, 2020

Celgene Corp., of Summit, N.J., a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation have created a consortium, PROLIFIC, to develop assays to detect peripheral blood protein biomarkers in patients with pulmonary fibrosis. The biomarker will be used to identify early indicators of disease activity, as well as to compare biological activity of different therapeutic candidates across clinical trials. Industry members of the consortium include Biogen Inc., Genentech Inc., Lung Therapeutics Inc., Optikira LLC, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. and Respivant Sciences GmbH.

Montreal-based Emovi Inc. has signed an exclusive European distribution agreement with Macopharma SA, of Mouvaux, France, for its Kneekg clinical evaluation tool. Under the initial four-year agreement, Macopharma will be the exclusive distributor for Kneekg in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K.

Haliodx SAS, of Marseille, France, reported that its Immunoscore is included in the latest edition of the World Health Organization’s Classification of Digestive System Tumors.

Home infusion therapies company Kabafusion LLC, of Cerritos, Calif., has acquired the home infusion assets of Lincare Holdings Inc., of Clearwater, Fla., a subsidiary of Linde plc, for an undisclosed sum. The deal expands Kabafusion’s footprint to 28 home infusion specialty pharmacies across 11 U.S. states, adding to Kabafusion’s existing pharmacies in California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Austin-based Luminex Corp. said it is working on solutions to augment its Nxtag and Aries offerings to facilitate detection of COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2. The Nxtag CoV Expanded Panel, which includes three gene targets for SARS-CoV-2, has undergone initial testing using samples at China Center for Disease Control and Prevention facilities. In addition, a single target on the Aries system for SARS-CoV-2 has been validated in European reference labs and the U.S.

Medx Health Corp., of Mississauga, Ontario, reported a proposed settlement, whereby $372,071 of trade debt will be settled by issuing 3,103,878 units at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit comprises one fully paid common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable for two years from the date of issue, to acquire a further share for $0.20. Medx currently has 145,071,428 common shares issued and outstanding.

San Diego-based Mesa Biotech Inc. is developing a molecular point-of-care test to diagnose the COVID-19 coronavirus. The test’s development and clinical testing are being done in collaboration with Wang Guangfa, head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Peking University First Hospital in Beijing. The trial results will be used to support a request for emergency use authorization in China and the U.S.

Nexelis, of Laval, Québec has signed a definitive agreement to acquire immune-oncology testing laboratory Immunxperts SA, of Charleroi, Belgium. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close by the end of March.

Orthopediatrics Corp., of Warsaw, Ind., has inked an agreement with Medical 2011 S.r.l., of Milan, Italy, to serve as Orthopediatrics’ exclusive sales agency in Italy. The agreement updates one signed in 2013.

Paris-based Pixium Vision SA reported the successful activation of its Prima system in the first U.S. patient with dry age-related macular degeneration in a U.S. feasibility study. The procedure, which involves bionic vision technology, was performed at UPMC Eye Center in Pittsburgh.

SymphonyAI Group, headquartered in Los Altos, Calif., has acquired Terarecon Inc., of Durham, N.C., a provider of advanced visualization and artificial intelligence-based solutions for medical imaging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stockholm-based SyntheticMR AB has entered a collaboration with Mahajan Imaging Pvt. Ltd., of New Delhi, to add its latest FDA-cleared quantitative imaging solution, SyMRI, to Mahajan’s clinical protocols. Mahajan already uses SyntheticMR’s Magic solution, integrated on GE scanners, to speed up MR workflow.

Veradigm, of Chicago, said that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., also of Chicago, is using its Accelrx software solution to help reduce patient wait times for specialty medications.